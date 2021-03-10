March 10, 2021

Unfavorable weather main cause of fog-haze events over the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region during COVID-19 lockdown

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Unfavorable weather conditions were main cause of fog-haze events over the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region during COVID-19 lockdown
Aerosol, emission and meteorology. Credit: Gao Yi

At the end of December 2019, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) quickly spread throughout Hubei Province and other parts of China. During the 2020 Spring Festival, public activities were canceled, people tried their best to stay at home, and human and industrial activities were reduced to a basic or minimum level. However, during this period, severe fog-haze events occurred over the North China Plain. What was the leading factor that caused these severe smog incidents? And what were the individual impacts of meteorological conditions and emission reductions?

To evaluate the impacts of meteorological conditions and emission reduction measures on the near-surface PM2.5 () during the COVID-19 lockdown, three numerical experiments with different meteorological fields and emission sources were carried out with a coupled meteorology and aerosol/chemistry model (WRF-Chem) by Professor Zhang Meigen and his team from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences. The findings have recently been published in Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters.

The results of the study found that, compared with the same period in 2019, the PM2.5 concentration in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region increased by 50-70 μg m3 from 7 to 14 February 2020, during which time the daily average PM2.5 concentration in Beijing reached 175 μg m3. Results from sensitivity tests showed that the main cause was that the increase in PM2.5 caused by meteorological conditions was greater than the decrease in PM2.5 caused by .

"Higher temperatures and usually hasten the formation of secondary aerosols by accelerating chemical reactions," explains Prof. Zhang. "Meanwhile, the lower wind speed in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region inhibits the diffusion of air pollutants and the lower planetary boundary layer height enhances atmospheric stability. These unfavorable meteorological conditions led to these haze events in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region."

Therefore, it is necessary to consider meteorological conditions when assessing the effectiveness of control policies on changes in air pollutants. Doing so is likely to be very helpful for the formulation of future air pollution reduction policies.

More information: Yanqing Zhang et al, Impacts of the meteorological condition versus emissions reduction on the PM2.5 concentration over Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei during the COVID-19 lockdown, Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.aosl.2020.100014
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
