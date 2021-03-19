March 19, 2021

New species of dendrobium orchid found in Indonesia

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

New species of dendrobium orchid found in indonesia
Flower of Dendrobium niveolabium with spreading floral segments. Credit: Jeffrey Champion

Dendrobium is the second largest genus of the orchid family, and native to Southeast Asia. They are primarily epiphytes, meaning they grow on other plants.

Researches from Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and their collaborators from Indonesia found an enigmatic species identified as a member of Dendrobium sect. Grastidium from a cultivation collection in Indonesia. After a thorough morphological studies and literature review, they confirmed it as a species new to science, and named it Dendrobium niveolabium.

The findings were published in Phytotaxa.

Dendrobium niveolabium is similar to Dendrobium papyraceum, but it has narrowly oblong to lanceolate leaves, oblong to obovate petals, strongly recurved, plain white labellum with white, entire basal keel and larger midlobe.

The leaves of Dendrobium niveolabium reach 7 cm long by 1.5 cm wide. Its flowers are pale yellow, and the lip is pure white.

Dendrobium niveolabium was found growing as an epiphyte in lowland tropical forests. In cultivation, the species thrive at an elevation of 1,100 m above sea level with bright environment.

The is currently only known in Sorong Regency, West Papua Province, Indonesia. Owing to the insufficient information on its distribution and in the wild, the researchers treat Dendrobium niveolabium as "Data Deficient" (DD) according to the IUCN Red List Categories.

  • New species of dendrobium orchid found in indonesia
    Flowers of Dendrobium niveolabium with reflexed floral segments. Credit: Jeffrey Champion
  • New species of dendrobium orchid found in indonesia
    Profile view of column, column foot and labellum of Dendrobium niveolabium. Credit: Jeffrey Champion
  • New species of dendrobium orchid found in indonesia
    Plants of Dendrobium niveolabium. Credit: Jeffrey Champion

Explore further

New species of mint family found in northern Myanmar
More information: MARK ARCEBAL K. NAIVE et al. Dendrobium niveolabium (Orchidaceae, section Grastidium), a new Dendrobiinae species from Papua, Indonesia, Phytotaxa (2021). DOI: 10.11646/phytotaxa.490.3.5
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: New species of dendrobium orchid found in Indonesia (2021, March 19) retrieved 19 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-species-dendrobium-orchid-indonesia.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

10 hours ago

A promising therapeutic solution to COVID-19 - using ACE2 decoy

Mar 18, 2021

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

Mar 17, 2021

Do the side effects of a COVID-19 vaccination correlate with individual efficacy?

Mar 15, 2021

Covid Long Haulers

Mar 15, 2021

How is the hypoblast related to the endoderm?

Mar 14, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments