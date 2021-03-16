March 16, 2021

Quadruple fusion imaging via transparent ultrasound transducer

by Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH)

Quadruple fusion imaging via transparent ultrasound transducer
A schematic diagram of a quadruple fusion imaging system developed by coaxially combining a laser and a transparent ultrasound transducer. 1) Ultrasound image, 2) Photoacoustic image, 3) Optical coherence tomography 4) Fluorescence imaging. Credit: POSTECH

A quadruple fusion optical and ultrasound imaging system has been developed that allows diagnosis of eye conditions or tumors or to see the environment inside the body using a transparent ultrasound transducer.

Professor Chulhong Kim of POSTECH's Department of Electrical Engineering, Convergence IT Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Byullee Park of Department of Convergence IT Engineering, Ph.D. candidate Jeongwoo Park of School of Interdisciplinary Bioscience and Bioengineering, Professor Hyung Ham Kim of Department of Convergence IT Engineering, and Professor Unyong Jeong of Department of Materials Science and Engineering, in joint research with Professor Hong Kyun Kim of Kyungpook National University School of Medicine have together developed a transparent ultrasound transducer1 and has used it to produce the world's first quadruple fusion imaging system that integrates ultrasound imaging, , , and fluorescence imaging. These research findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) on March 8, 2021.

There is a growing interest in multimodal imaging systems that obtain various and information by combining ultrasound and optical imaging devices. Among them, an ultrasound transducer is a device that produces images by generating ultrasound and functions as an in ultrasonic examinations. But it was not optically transparent and difficult to let lasers pass through effectively, and therefore had limitations to be coaxially combined with an optical imaging device.

Quadruple fusion imaging via transparent ultrasound transducer
Mouse eye images taken simultaneously with photoacoustic and optical coherence imaging. Photoacoustic indicates blood vessels in the rat eye and optical coherence indicates its structure. Credit: POSTECH

To solve this issue, the research team developed a highly sensitive transparent ultrasound transducer which the laser can effectively pass through. This newly developed device obtains quadruple fusion images of ultrasound, photoacoustic, optical coherence, and fluorescence in one imaging system for the first time.

Using the quadruple fusion imaging system combined with a transparent ultrasound transducer integrated into an ophthalmic imaging system, the researchers were able to observe the corneal neovascularization, structural changes, cataracts, inflammation, and other epidemiological changes in the rat eye.

In addition, when used as a tumor imaging device, the researchers were able to multiparametrically visualize the of surrounding blood vessels and tissues in a melanoma-afflicted mouse without using a contrast agent. With molecular imaging, breast cancer diagnosis is now possible as demonstrated by acquiring and observing various images of a mouse with breast cancer through injecting a contrast agent that is harmless to the human body.

These research findings are anticipated to be widely applicable to various industries where and optical sensors are used, such as healthcare and medical fields, mobile, automobiles, robotics, non-destructive testing, as well as ophthalmological diseases and tumor imaging diagnosis.

Explore further

Scientists develop multi-frequency ultrasonic endoscope
More information: Jeongwoo Park et al, Quadruple ultrasound, photoacoustic, optical coherence, and fluorescence fusion imaging with a transparent ultrasound transducer, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1920879118
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH)
Citation: Quadruple fusion imaging via transparent ultrasound transducer (2021, March 16) retrieved 16 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-quadruple-fusion-imaging-transparent-ultrasound.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Coriolis effect and water experiment

Mar 14, 2021

Critical angle (symmetry of refraction) confusion

Mar 12, 2021

Double Glazed Window Reflection

Mar 10, 2021

Physical meaning of thermal conductivity tensor

Mar 10, 2021

Missing mass in atomic systems

Mar 09, 2021

Two stage amplifier for a plastic scintillator

Mar 08, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments