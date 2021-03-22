March 22, 2021

Phytol may be promising for eco-friendly agrochemicals to control root-knot nematodes

by American Phytopathological Society

Phytol may be promising for eco-friendly agrochemicals to control root-knot nematodes
Root-knot nematode left; acid-fuchsin-stained RKNs in tomato root (center); gals formed by RKNs Credit: Taketo Fujimoto, Hiroshi Abe, Takayuki Mizukubo, and Shigemi Seo

Root-knot nematodes (RKNs, Meloidogyne spp.) infect a broad range of plants, including several agriculturally important species such as cotton, soybean and corn, as well as various vegetables and ornamentals. These parasites cause roots to develop galls that result in severe plant damage and, ultimately, important crop losses. Growers currently use synthetic nematicides to manage RKNs; however, these compounds are detrimental to the microbial diversity of soil and harmful for the environment. Thus, it is necessary to develop alternative sustainable control methods.

"We have been seeking natural compounds that activate plant defense systems and do not have direct nematicidal activity using the combination of RKNs and their ," explained Shigemi Seo, researcher at the National Institute of Agrobiological Sciences of Japan. "We were most excited to discover that phytol, a chlorophyll constituent, has an on the root invasion by a certain harmful plant nematode without killing it. We did not expect this molecule to be involved in RKN resistance."

"We noticed that plant leaves discolored yellow or pale green when their roots were parasitized by RKNs and confirmed a decrease in chlorophyll content in such leaves. We hypothesized that chloroplast-related compounds would accumulate in RKN-parasitized roots and induce the host defense against RKNs. We analyzed root metabolites and found accumulation of phytol, a constituent of chlorophyll. When phytol was applied to plant roots, RKN invasion of the roots was inhibited. This inhibition was not due to the direct nematicidal activity of phytol, since this compound did not kill RKNs," added Seo.

Even though phytol has been known for several years as a constituent of chlorophyll and is a ubiquitous compound present in almost all , its role as a plant defense-signaling molecule remained unexplored. "Phytol may be a promising material for eco-friendly agrochemicals for the control of RKNs. We are currently investigating its effects on not only other plant but also other ."For more information about this study, read "Phytol, a Constituent of Chlorophyll, Induces Root-Knot Nematode Resistance in Arabidopsis via the Ethylene Signaling Pathway" in the MPMI journal.

Explore further

The balancing act between plant growth and defense
More information: Taketo Fujimoto et al, Phytol, a Constituent of Chlorophyll, Induces Root-Knot Nematode Resistance in Arabidopsis via the Ethylene Signaling Pathway, Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions (2020). DOI: 10.1094/MPMI-07-20-0186-R
Journal information: Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions

Provided by American Phytopathological Society
Citation: Phytol may be promising for eco-friendly agrochemicals to control root-knot nematodes (2021, March 22) retrieved 22 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-phytol-eco-friendly-agrochemicals-root-knot-nematodes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Vaccine Phase 3 significance

6 hours ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

9 hours ago

mRNA vaccine questions

22 hours ago

Do the side effects of a COVID-19 vaccination correlate with individual efficacy?

Mar 21, 2021

COVID-19: The Path Forward - How the Science Will Drive Recovery

Mar 20, 2021

A Freud's psychoanalysis and a Freudian slip

Mar 20, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments