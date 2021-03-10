March 10, 2021

Nicaragua volcano blankets communities in ash

The San Cristobal volcano is seen from Chinandega in Nicaragua in 2012
The San Cristobal volcano is seen from Chinandega in Nicaragua in 2012

The San Cristobal volcano, the highest in Nicaragua and one of its most active, spewed a cloud of ash Tuesday that blanketed the city of Chinandega and surrounding communities, a local journalist told AFP.

The surprise eruption ejected a column of smoke and ash that was dumped as far as 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) from the volcano's foot, Nicaragua journalist Carol Altamirano said.

"Everything is grey, the crops of rice, sesame, vegetable gardens and and the cattle pasture is covered in ash," said Altamirano.

The INETER territorial studies institute predicted less intense action in the coming days and no threat to residents.

The massive ash deposit lasted about 30 minutes, and deep rumbling from the volcano alarmed locals. Cars switched on their headlights as everything went dark.

Farmers in the area covered their and moved their animals to safe places, while in the city people used umbrellas, caps and to shield themselves from the ash rain, said the journalist.

The 1,745-meter (5,725 foot) high San Cristobal is one of seven in the Central American country.

It is located in the Chinandega region, 132 kilometers northwest of the capital Managua.

Explore further

Indonesia volcano erupts, spews red-hot lava

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Nicaragua volcano blankets communities in ash (2021, March 10) retrieved 10 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-nicaragua-volcano-blankets-ash.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Please help to identify possible meteorite

9 hours ago

M 7.3 - 174 km NE of Gisborne, New Zealand

Mar 08, 2021

A question about the parameters/constants entering climate models

Mar 07, 2021

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

Mar 07, 2021

Ripple Pattern on Martian surface

Mar 05, 2021

Martian Anthill

Mar 03, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments