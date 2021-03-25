March 25, 2021

Insufficient financial reporting may lead to underestimation of environmental liabilities

by University of Gothenburg

report
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

European listed companies in the energy and mining sector provide, to say the least, sparse information on future environmental costs in their annual reports. Researchers believe that stricter guidelines are required as the lack of information may lead to underestimation of environmental liabilities, resulting in that future generations may have to bear the burden of cleanup costs.

"I believe that the future environmental liabilities such as decommissioning are often underestimated and few understand the burden these costs might impose on . If, for example, an oil & gas fails, it costs an incredible amount to clean up after old oil wells and the risk is great that the taxpayers will have to pay the bill. Therefore, it is important that environmental obligations are made visible to investors, lenders and the public so that we can discuss the problem," says Mari Paananen, associate professor of business administration at the School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg.

In fact, as there is no clear claimant for this type of future obligations, there is little demand for either.

"The International Accounting Standards Board needs to provide clearer requirements about what information should be included in the annual reports in order to make it possible to assess environmental liabilities. I think that such guidelines would make companies inclined to disclose more information and would also provide, for example, auditors a mandate to demand specific information," says Mari Paananen.

Using a sample of 164 European listed companies active in oil, gas, energy (nuclear power) and mining, Mari Paananen and her research colleagues have analyzed environmental disclosures in annual reports over a twelve-year period. Specifically, the researchers use computerized text analysis, to examine information on environment-related restoration costs in the notes to annual reports. Among other things, they searched for information about the discount rate and estimated time horizon for payments—key information needed to assess the size of environmental liabilities.

"Even though we could see that the disclosure of environmental information in the annual reports has increased over time, companies are, are on average, not very forthcoming with information. Approximately 60 percent of the companies provided information about discount rates and 65 percent disclosed the time horizon for the expected future cash outflow. On the other hand, only just over a third provided information about both," says Mari Paananen.

The researchers also investigated whether the level of disclosure increased when companies faced focusing on environmental issues or how companies' take responsibility for the environment.

"We clearly saw that if companies were exposed in the media, the environmental information increased and the companies provided more specific disclosure on environmental liabilities in the following annual report. Above all, there was more information if the media used an uncertain or litigious tone," says Mari Paananen.

Explore further

Towards a circular economy: European manufacturers tend not to report on their actions
More information: Mari Paananen et al. Time to clean up environmental liabilities reporting: disclosures, media exposure and market implications, Accounting Forum (2021). DOI: 10.1080/01559982.2021.1872909
Provided by University of Gothenburg
Citation: Insufficient financial reporting may lead to underestimation of environmental liabilities (2021, March 25) retrieved 25 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-insufficient-financial-underestimation-environmental-liabilities.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How can we create a theorem?

1 hour ago

Basic Completing the Square Question

Mar 22, 2021

Critical points of second derivative

Mar 21, 2021

Radian measure and real numbers

Mar 20, 2021

Working on a proof of the Chain Rule, but have basic questions about basic steps

Mar 19, 2021

Dimension of an Angle

Mar 19, 2021

More from General Math

User comments