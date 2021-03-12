March 12, 2021

Fire away: Removing imported red fire ant could boost burrow ecosystems

by University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Fire away: Removing imported red fire ant could boost burrow ecosystems
Credit: Shutterstock

The aptly named gopher tortoise is a keystone species of the southeastern United States, digging burrows that can extend more than 30 feet and serve as a habitat for more than 350 other species. Unfortunately, one of them is the red imported fire ant, an invasive species from South America that likely arrived in the 1930s and is named for the fiery sensation that often follows its sting.

The prey on a wide range of neighboring invertebrates, along with the hatchlings of the gopher tortoise. Their resilience and numbers mean that they also deprive surrounding species of essential resources.

To quantify the ecological effects of the fire ants and the effectiveness of efforts to remove them from tortoise burrows, Nebraska's Katharine Hogan and Craig Allen joined Deborah Epperson of the U.S. Geological Survey in analyzing data collected from southern Mississippi.

Epperson, Allen and colleagues had previously located 100 gopher tortoise burrows, treating half of them with a bait designed to eliminate the fire ant colonies within. Before and after those treatments, they also used a vacuum system to collect and identify the non-ant invertebrates dwelling in the burrows.

The team found that the bait eliminated more than 98% of the red imported fire ants from the burrows. The number of invertebrate species, and the number of specimens within those , increased markedly after the fire ant communities were eliminated. Butterflies were among the insects that appeared in the burrows only after the ants had been cleared.

Regularly treating the burrows for red imported ants could prove an efficient, effective way to protect the gopher and the biodiversity of the ecosystem that depends on its earthy engineering, the researchers said.

Explore further

Giving tortoises a 'head start'
More information: Deborah M. Epperson et al. Red Imported Fire Ants Reduce Invertebrate Abundance, Richness, and Diversity in Gopher Tortoise Burrows, Diversity (2020). DOI: 10.3390/d13010007
Provided by University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Citation: Fire away: Removing imported red fire ant could boost burrow ecosystems (2021, March 12) retrieved 12 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-imported-red-ant-boost-burrow.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine, (or what to be prepared for)

2 hours ago

Covid Long Haulers

6 hours ago

Conflicting interpretations of rosemary oil study

9 hours ago

Does OK hemoglobin make a low level of iron in blood OK?

21 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

Mar 11, 2021

Does having a good memory mean you have a high IQ?

Mar 10, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments