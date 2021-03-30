March 30, 2021

Using holographic endoscopes to observe distant objects

by American Institute of Physics

Using holographic endoscopes to observe distant objects
A sequence of holograms displayed by a digital micromirror device spatially shapes the wavefronts coupled into a multimode optical fiber in such a way that a far-field focus scans the distal field of view. Credit: Tomas Cizmar

Scientists are developing tools to observe the biological machinery in in vivo animal models to be able to understand and better treat severe brain diseases like Alzheimer's disease and many other conditions. Holographic endoscopes attracted researchers' interest because of their potential to conduct minimally invasive observations inside the human body.

These tools can shed light on the occurring at the macromolecular and subcellular levels, which usually remain hidden from sight as most tissue is opaque to visible radiation. In APL Photonics, researchers from the Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology in Germany created a particularly narrow endoscope made of single hair-thin optical fibers that uses holographic methods to reconstruct of macroscopic objects placed in front of the far end of the endoscope.

"We were positively surprised that the imaging quality was well-maintained at larger imaging distances, even for objects placed at a half meter from the endoscope," said author Ivo Leite. "We expected that the low number of photons collected in this range would give rise to much higher detection noise."

Efforts in imaging through multimode-fiber endoscopes previously focused on working distances typically smaller than 20 micrometers to resolve micrometer-scale details. This limits the field of view to the size of the fiber core.

The researchers brought the imaging operation to the observation of macroscopic objects, which can be placed far away from the endoscope. Researchers increased the imaging performance in terms of image definition to 100,000 pixels per image frame, an order of magnitude larger than previous holographic endoscopes and reaching the definition of modern video endoscopes.

Their efforts pave the way for bringing this class of minimally invasive endoscopes to clinical applications. The macroscopic imaging modality shown in this study will be essential to analyze biological samples at the tissue scale—just as conventional clinical endoscopes do—as well as to guide the instrument insertion.

Once a region of interest is identified, the hologram sequence displayed by the can be updated to switch the imaging modality and perform observations at the cellular and subcellular levels.

"The potential for such flexibility in imaging operation through the same unmodified endoscope is a unique feature that, we believe, holographic could soon offer," said author Tomas Cizmar.

The researchers' light control methods could be used to deliver practically any type of photonics tool through a hair-thin endoscope, which could have applications in a range of areas, such as optical transfection, subcellular laser surgery, and laser-assisted microfabrication.

Explore further

Bio-inspired endoscope provides 3-D visible and near-infrared images simultaneously
More information: "Observing distant objects with a multimode fiber-based holographic endoscope" APL Photonics, aip.scitation.org/doi/10.1063/5.0038367
Provided by American Institute of Physics
Citation: Using holographic endoscopes to observe distant objects (2021, March 30) retrieved 30 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-holographic-endoscopes-distant.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is it about ice that makes it so reflective?

3 hours ago

Critical angle (symmetry of refraction) confusion

Mar 23, 2021

How to Use Duality in Computational Electromagnetic Problems

Mar 22, 2021

Using constructive interference of audio frequency waves to lower distortion

Mar 22, 2021

Magnetism used as a repulsive force

Mar 21, 2021

What are these directional energetic particles?

Mar 20, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments