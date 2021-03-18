March 18, 2021

Genomic sequencing instruments err—now this tool identifies the mistakes

by Xiaotu Ma, PhD, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Instruments err. This tool identifies the mistakes.
Credit: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Instruments, even expensive, high-tech ones like DNA sequencing machines, aren't perfect. Researchers use sequencers to decode the chemical bases that make up DNA, the blueprint of life. The devices play a key role in cancer research, including diagnosis and treatment. But sequencers can also introduce errors.

Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have created a to find instrument-caused errors. They named the tool SequencErr and offered it for free to academic researchers worldwide.

The tool may help a range of people, from and cancer center staff to companies that manufacture sequencers or make products including medicine and beer. Brewers may benefit because rare strains of yeast carry mutations that affect fermentation and taste.

The creators hope SequencErr will soon help doctors find cancer cells that evade treatment. "The tool will help us measure remaining cancer cells and determine if more therapy is needed to prevent relapse," said Xiaotu Ma, Ph.D. of St. Jude Computational Biology.

A report on this research appeared in Genome Biology on Jan. 25, 2021

Explore further

Study reveals mutations that drive therapy-related myeloid neoplasms in children
More information: Eric M. Davis et al. SequencErr: measuring and suppressing sequencer errors in next-generation sequencing data, Genome Biology (2021). DOI: 10.1186/s13059-020-02254-2
Journal information: Genome Biology

Provided by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Citation: Genomic sequencing instruments err—now this tool identifies the mistakes (2021, March 18) retrieved 18 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-genomic-sequencing-instruments-errnow-tool.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

1 hour ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

12 hours ago

Do the side effects of a COVID-19 vaccination correlate with individual efficacy?

Mar 15, 2021

Covid Long Haulers

Mar 15, 2021

How is the hypoblast related to the endoderm?

Mar 14, 2021

Out-of-phase Circadian Rhythms

Mar 14, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments