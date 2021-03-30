March 30, 2021

Friends and enemies 'make sense' for long-lived animals

by University of Exeter

Friends and enemies 'make sense' for long-lived animals
Hyenas are slow-lived and have complex social structures. Credit: Dave Hudson

It makes evolutionary sense for long-lived animals to have complex social relationships—such as friends and enemies—researchers say.

Some and individuals focus their energy on reproduction (live fast, die young), while "slow-living" prioritize survival and tend to live longer lives.

In the new paper, University of Exeter scientists argue that natural selection favors complex among slow-living animals—meaning that knowing their friends and enemies is easier for animals with longer lifespans, and helps them live even longer.

Meanwhile, fast-lived species should only bother with such if it increases their chances of reproduction.

"Slow-living species can afford to invest in social relationships, as they live long enough to enjoy the pay-offs," said Professor Dave Hodgson, Director of the Center for Ecology and Conservation on Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

"There is strong evidence that strong social bonds are beneficial for survival in slow-living species, including humans.

"We suggest there is a ''—certain social behaviors lead to a , and longer lifespan promotes the development of social bonds."

Professor Hodgson said there is "growing evidence" that differentiated social relationships have a bigger positive effect on survival than on reproduction.

As a result, fast-lived species do not gain the same evolutionary advantages from social relationships as slow-lived species.

Examples of fast-living species could include shrews and crickets, while animals such as mongooses, badgers and hyenas, and indeed humans, have a slower "pace of life".

Pace of life measurements take body size into account. Larger animals tend to live longer, but pace of life can vary significantly in two species of similar size.

Dr. Matthew Silk, also of the University of Exeter, said: "If we want to understand more about social relationships and lifespan, we need to think about the between the two.

"More research is needed to explore the social structures of wild animals.

"This could help us understand the links between social bonds, survival and reproduction."

Professor Hodgson said: "Our proposal, that strong and weak social bonds will be more prevalent in slower-living animals, is theoretical.

"We know a lot about animal lifespans, but we know too little about the social structures of many types of animal.

"If we are right, then social bonds could really be key to longer life."

The paper, published in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution, is entitled: "Differentiated social relationships and the pace-of-life-history."

Explore further

Slow-living animal species could be disease 'reservoirs'
Journal information: Trends in Ecology and Evolution

Provided by University of Exeter
Citation: Friends and enemies 'make sense' for long-lived animals (2021, March 30) retrieved 30 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-friends-enemies-long-lived-animals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Oral Covid Vaccine May Be Game Changer

1 hour ago

Medical Information On Brisbane Lockdown

2 hours ago

Common Cold Virus Suppresses COVID-19

6 hours ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

9 hours ago

mRNA vaccine questions

18 hours ago

Is there any linkage between historic Oxygen levels in Earth's atmosphere and organism size?

18 hours ago

More from Biology and Medical

User comments