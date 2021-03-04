March 4, 2021

European domestic dog may have originated in Southwestern Germany

by Senckenberg Research Institute and Natural History Museum

European domestic dog may have originated in Southwestern Germany
The domestication of wolves was studied on the basis of Canidae fossils from the Gnirshöhle cave in Southwestern Germany. Credit: Senckenberg

Together with a group of international colleagues, a research team from the Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment at the University of Tübingen studied the beginnings of the domestication of wolves in Europe. Using a multi-method approach, the researchers analyzed several Canidae fossils from a cave in Southwestern Germany. In their study, published today in the nature journal Scientific Reports, they reach the conclusion that the transition from wolves to domesticated dogs may have occurred in this region between 16,000 and 14,000 years ago.

Dogs are generally considered the oldest domestic animals. "However, to date it is still not clear exactly when the transition from wolves to domestic and herding dogs occurred. Scientific estimates range between 15,000 to 30,000 years ago," explains Dr. Chris Baumann of the Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment at the University of Tübingen, and he continues, "Moreover, the location where this transition from wild to occurred also continues to be uncertain."

To answer this question, Baumann and an international team studied several from the dog family (Canidae) – which, in addition to modern domestic dogs, also includes wolves and foxes—from a cave in Southwestern Germany. "The Gnirshöhle is a small, two-chambered in Southern Baden-Wuerttemberg that is located in the immediate vicinity of two additional caves from the Magdalenian epoch, an archeological cultural stage in the younger section of the Upper Paleolithic," adds Baumann.

The fossilized Canidae bones from the Gnirshöhle were examined by means of a combination of various methods. The biogeologist from Tübingen comments as follows: "We linked the morphology, genetics, and isotope characteristics, which led to the discovery that the examined bones originated from numerous different genetic lineages, and that the new genomes sequenced from the samples cover the entire genetic range from wolf to domestic dog."

The team of researchers therefore assumes that the Magdalenian humans tamed and raised animals that came from different wolf lineages. "The closeness of these animals to humans and the indications of a rather restricted diet suggest that between 16,000 and 14,000 years ago, had already been domesticated and were kept as dogs. One origin of the European domestic could thus be found in Southwestern Germany," adds Baumann in summary.

Explore further

Wolves, dogs and dingoes, oh my
More information: Chris Baumann et al. A refined proposal for the origin of dogs: the case study of Gnirshöhle, a Magdalenian cave site, Scientific Reports (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-83719-7
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Senckenberg Research Institute and Natural History Museum
Citation: European domestic dog may have originated in Southwestern Germany (2021, March 4) retrieved 4 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-european-domestic-dog-southwestern-germany.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New Eukaryotic Endosymbiont Found

9 hours ago

messenger RNA (mRNA) - not just for coronavirus vaccines

11 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

20 hours ago

Coronovirus Vaccine Progress

22 hours ago

Biontech-Pfizer Vaccine

Mar 02, 2021

Variation of the maximum power of an individual, at predetermined time intervals

Mar 02, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments