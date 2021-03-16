Important advances in the understanding of DNA topoisomerases are discussed in a new review led by John Innes Centre researchers.
DNA topoisomerases are vital enzymes with important roles in numerous processes such as transcription, replication, chromosome segregation and DNA repair.
In the article, which appears in BioEssays, researchers review recent findings from structural as well as single‐molecule studies that help to advance the understanding of these versatile enzymes in living organisms and as drug targets.
The team investigated some recently identified topoisomerases and discussed the importance of topoisomerase interaction with accessory proteins.
"New findings in this area of research are advancing our understanding of DNA-related processes and the vital functions that topoisomerases fulfill, demonstrating their indispensability in virtually every aspect of DNA metabolism," said corresponding author Professor Tony Maxwell.
"Application of novel structural technologies, such as cryo-EM, has given us new insight into how these enzymes work and will contribute towards the development of new treatments for bacterial disease and cancer," he added.
"DNA topoisomerases: Advances in understanding of cellular roles and multi-protein complexes via structure-function analysis)" was written by Shannon McKie, Keir Neuman and Tony Maxwell and appears in BioEssays.
More information:
Shannon J. McKie et al. DNA topoisomerases: Advances in understanding of cellular roles and multi‐protein complexes via structure‐function analysis, BioEssays (2021). DOI: 10.1002/bies.202000286
Citation:
DNA topoisomerases: Vital multitasking enzymes (2021, March 16)
retrieved 16 March 2021
from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-dna-topoisomerases-vital-multitasking-enzymes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Your feedback will go directly to Science X editors.
E-mail the story
DNA topoisomerases: Vital multitasking enzymes
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.
User comments