February 25, 2021

Fear of the light may help tiny ocean creatures survive a brighter future

by University of Strathclyde, Glasgow

Fear of the light may help tiny ocean creatures survive a brighter future
Sunrise over Kongsfjorden, Svalbard, Norway. Credit: SAMS

An aversion to light has long been a survival tactic used by the smallest creatures in our ocean, but research co-led by the University of Strathclyde has discovered this photophobia may already be protecting them against impacts of environmental changes in the Arctic.

Known as zooplankton, these microscopic creatures swim hundreds of meters every day, up and down the water column in response to the changing light. By staying deep below the surface during the daytime, they can avoid predators. Only during the relative safety of night can they come nearer the surface to feed on phytoplankton.

The underwater light in the Arctic is changing in various ways. As sea ice in the Arctic melts at an increasing rate because of , more light penetrates the water. Added to an increase in light from infrastructure and shipping, these changes are potentially making zooplankton—a crucial part of the ocean food web—more vulnerable to predators.

But an international group of Arctic scientists, led by Strathclyde and the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) has discovered that zooplankton have an established threshold of light tolerance, regardless of the time of day, season or year, suggesting they are capable of adapting to dramatic changes in light.

As the depth at which this light level is found moves up and down the between day and night, and across seasons, are seen to remain below it, avoiding the shallow depths where it is .

The findings have been published in Biology Letters.

Explore further

Arctic scientists on a 24-hour 'night shift' to measure effects of light pollution
More information: Laura Hobbs et al. A marine zooplankton community vertically structured by light across diel to interannual timescales, Biology Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1098/rsbl.2020.0810
Journal information: Biology Letters

Provided by University of Strathclyde, Glasgow
Citation: Fear of the light may help tiny ocean creatures survive a brighter future (2021, February 25) retrieved 25 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-tiny-ocean-creatures-survive-brighter.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid-19 long haul

10 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

12 hours ago

Coronovirus Vaccine Progress

21 hours ago

Has COVID-19 already peaked?

Feb 23, 2021

Several questions about genetic engineering

Feb 22, 2021

Number of genes and their repressors

Feb 19, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments