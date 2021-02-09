February 9, 2021

Plume of Sahara dust caused spike in European air pollution

Plume of Sahara dust caused spike in European air pollution
Skiers wearing protective face mask ski as Sahara sand colours the snow and the sky in orange and creates a special light atmosphere, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Alpine resort of Anzere, Switzerland, on Saturday, 6 February 2021. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

A plume of Sahara dust that has blanketed parts of southern and central Europe in recent days caused a short, sharp spike in air pollution across the region, researchers said Tuesday.

The European Commission's Copernicus satellite monitoring program said measured levels of particles smaller than 10 micrometers—so-called PM10s—increased in places such as Barcelona, Spain, and in the French cities of Lyon and Marseille on Sunday.

The cloud of fine sand blown northward from Algeria tinted skies red and mixed with fresh snowfall in the Alps and Pyrenees, leaving slopes looking orange.

While PM10 particles can enter the lungs, causing breathing difficulties, asthma attacks and other , the concentration of Sahara dust didn't reach levels considered harmful.

  • Plume of Sahara dust caused spike in European air pollution
    Skiers wearing protective face masks sit on a chairlift as Sahara sand colours the snow and the sky in orange and creates a special light atmosphere, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Alpine resort of Anzere, Switzerland, on Saturday, 6 February 2021. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)
  • Plume of Sahara dust caused spike in European air pollution
    View of the cross-country ski track covered with sand, on Saturday, 6 February 2021, at La Fouly in the Val Ferret, Switzerland. The sand of the Sahara has visibly darkened the sky in some places in Switzerland today. After an already increased concentration of dust from the African desert on Friday, even more sand was streaming into Switzerland on Saturday, Meteosuisse reported. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
  • Plume of Sahara dust caused spike in European air pollution
    People enjoy the day as Sahara sand colours the snow near Altenberg, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Explore further

Italy's pollution 'persistently' breaks EU law: court

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Plume of Sahara dust caused spike in European air pollution (2021, February 9) retrieved 9 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-plume-sahara-spike-european-air.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Tectonic Plate Dynamics

Feb 06, 2021

Coal and the Fermi Paradox

Jan 30, 2021

Lightning Striking the Sea

Jan 26, 2021

If the Sahara is caused by the Hadley cell, it should ring the Earth like the Hadley cell, surely?

Jan 18, 2021

Does the world really need 'more power'?

Jan 10, 2021

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Jan 08, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments