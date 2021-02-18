February 18, 2021

Locked MOFs are the key to high porosity

by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Locked MOFs are the key to high porosity
Metal organic frameworks (MOFs) are crystalline materials made from metal ions connected by organic linkers. They are ideal for hosting various molecules and have found uses from gas sensing to molecular separations to storage. Credit: KAUST; Anastasia Serin

A highly porous metal organic framework, assembled from molecular building blocks designed to lock together in a specific orientation, has been developed by researchers at KAUST.

Metal organic frameworks (MOFs) are made from connected by organic linkers. Their internal is like a repeating array of tiny identical cages, which are ideal for hosting various molecules. MOFs have found potential uses from gas sensing to molecular separations to storage, depending on the dimensions and structure of their pores.

One family of MOFs has been inspired by inorganic porous materials called zeolites. Zeolites are a special class of porous material with myriad applications, explains Norah Alsadun, a Ph.D. student in Mohamed Eddaoudi's lab, who led the research. "However, the ability to fine-tune the -aperture size and pore system of a given zeolite, based on a given topology, is extremely challenging," she says.

By mimicking the zeolite structure with a MOF, however, the pore structure can be readily adjusted by changing the metal and the organic linker. "Our group introduced the use of single-metal-based tetrahedral units for zeolite-like MOF (ZMOF) construction," Alsadun says. The basis of the tetrahedron-based ZMOF structure is a pair of triangular pyramids, attached tip-to-tip via a single bond.

KAUST researchers have developed a highly porous metal organic framework assembled from molecular building blocks designed to lock together in a specific orientation. Credit: KAUST; Anastasia Serin.

The free rotation of the two triangles around the single bond typically leads to the formation of a diamond-like structure. However, the assembly of tetrahedral building units in MOF chemistry can lead to the simultaneous formation of multiple diamond networks, all penetrating each other, thus blocking the pores. "So, we developed a new concept for ZMOF assembly using polynuclear clusters as rigid, directional and locked-in building units," Eddaoudi says.

Rather than simple single-metal tetrahedra as the main building block, the team used expanded polynuclear clusters in which each edge and corner of the original tetrahedron is replaced by a new face—a geometric concept known as cantellation. As a result, the linking the two tetrahedrons together in the original structure is replaced by three bonds, locking the structure into a specific orientation.

As the team had planned, the locked building blocks generated a ZMOF with a "sodalite", rather than a diamond-like, structure. "The sodalite topology has no room for interpenetration," says Vincent Guillerm, a senior research scientist in the team. The resultant sod-ZMOF pores measured up to 43 angstroms in diameter, the largest yet reported for a ZMOF.

"Our work proves that these challenging structures can be accessed through our novel design," Eddaoudi says. "Applying this strategy to construct other ZMOFs is now in progress."

Explore further

Tweaking the structure of metal-organic frameworks could transform the capacity to use methane as a fuel
More information: Norah Alsadun et al, Introducing a Cantellation Strategy for the Design of Mesoporous Zeolite-like Metal–Organic Frameworks: Zr-sod-ZMOFs as a Case Study, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2020). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.0c10007
Provided by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Citation: Locked MOFs are the key to high porosity (2021, February 18) retrieved 18 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-mofs-key-high-porosity.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How Do You Determine The Number Of Moles In A Volume Of Gas?

6 hours ago

Is the O2 bond hybridized or not? "Experts" give conflicting answers...

Feb 16, 2021

Finding the g-value in the Boltzmann distribution

Feb 16, 2021

A few questions about electrodeposition of Cu with H202 and CH₃COOH

Feb 12, 2021

Molarity is represented by M and its unit is also M?

Feb 11, 2021

Scientific analysis -- How many seconds does it take for the paper to burn?

Feb 10, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments