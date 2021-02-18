February 18, 2021

Researchers demonstrate new method to track genetic diversity of salmon and trout

by Oregon State University

Researchers demonstrate new method to track genetic diversity of salmon, trout
A spawning redband trout (O. mykiss) from the Upper Klamath Basin. Credit: Jonny Armstrong, Oregon State University

Scientists at Oregon State University and the U.S. Forest Service have demonstrated that DNA extracted from water samples from rivers across Oregon and Northern California can be used to estimate genetic diversity of Pacific salmon and trout.

The findings, just published in the journal Molecular Ecology, have important implications for conservation and management of these , which are threatened by human activities, including those exacerbating climate change.

"There has been a dearth of this kind of data across the Northwest," said Kevin Weitemier, a postdoctoral fellow at Oregon State and lead author of the paper. "This allows us to get a quick snapshot of multiple populations and species all at once."

In addition to demonstrating that environmental DNA, or eDNA, can be used to measure , the researchers also made unexpected discoveries about the history of these species, including a connection that links watersheds in northern and southern Oregon.

eDNA allows scientists to test for the presence or absence of an organism in an environment, such as soil or water. It's a safe, rapid and cost-effective method that alleviates the need for scientists to capture individual organisms to collect DNA.

The research by the Oregon State and USDA Forest Service Pacific Northwest Research Station team is unique in that it used eDNA samples to determine genetic diversity—not just the presence or absence—of four species: coho salmon, chinook salmon, rainbow /steelhead and coastal cutthroat trout. The team previously developed the techniques that allowed it to capture this robust set of genetic sequences across a large landscape.

"Understanding the standing genetic diversity of any species of concern is really important to maintain the population integrity," Weitemier said. "We need to make sure they harbor enough diversity to maintain these populations on their own."

He said it's particularly important for salmonids, the family of fish that includes salmon and trout, because their genetic diversity is impacted by population declines and hatchery-raised salmonids that are released into rivers.

In most of the watersheds the researchers studied, steelhead and chinook and coho salmon have undergone major declines, which has led to them being listed as threatened species. Populations of coastal cutthroat trout have declined in some places but not broadly enough to be listed.

Researchers demonstrate new method to track genetic diversity of salmon, trout
The main stem of the Umpqua River during the summer. Credit: Loretta Ellenburg, USFS PNW Research Station

For this study, the researchers examined water samples collected from 16 sites in western Oregon and northwestern California in 2017. They sampled between one and five creeks in five watersheds: the Deschutes, Willamette, Umpqua, Rogue and Klamath. They also sampled from three creeks that feed rivers along the Oregon Coast.

They found genetic similarities between rainbow trout in the northern Deschutes watershed and the southern Klamath watershed. This is believed to be the first genetic corroboration of previously hypothesized hydrological connection between the two now disconnected watersheds.

The scientists saw unexpected high levels of genetic diversity in coho salmon, despite the species only being present in three rivers, the Coquille, Nestucca and Klamath, that they sampled.

They showed the disproportionate importance of smaller coastal rivers—they analyzed samples from creeks that feed the Nestucca, Alsea and Coquille rivers—on genetic diversity, particularly of coastal cutthroat trout.

"These rivers are kind of punching above their weight in terms of the amount of diversity compared to the population and the size of the watershed," Weitemier said.

The researchers also found further evidence of the Umpqua watershed's unique diversity. They found unique genetic variants of coastal cutthroat trout, and to a lesser extent . The Umpqua is also the sole home to two smaller fish, the Umpqua chub and Umpqua pikeminnow.

"The in the Umpqua just makes it a special place in Oregon and this paper is another piece of information to confirm that," said Tiffany Garcia, an author of the paper and an associate professor in Oregon State's Department of Fisheries and Wildlife.

The researchers plan to continue this research, working with collected by the USDA Aquatic and Riparian Effectiveness and Monitoring Program. They regularly collect water from 200 sites, including the 16 this study focused on, across Oregon and California.

"We're working with them to monitor and understand more about occupancy of various species beyond Pacific salmon and trout, to include other fishes, amphibians, mussels, macroinvertebrates, crayfishes and pathogens," said Brooke Penaluna, an author of the paper and a research fish biologist with the USDA's Pacific Northwest Research Station.

Explore further

Researchers prove fish-friendly detection method more sensitive than electrofishing
More information: Estimating the genetic diversity of Pacific salmon and trout using multigene eDNA metabarcoding, Molecular Ecology, doi.org/10.1111/mec.15811
Journal information: Molecular Ecology

Provided by Oregon State University
Citation: Researchers demonstrate new method to track genetic diversity of salmon and trout (2021, February 18) retrieved 18 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-method-track-genetic-diversity-salmon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Gene Therapy Cures Sickle Cell Disease* (*in one patient, for at least 15 months)

1 hour ago

Can we move the brain cortex up and down?

1 hour ago

Several questions about genetic engineering

2 hours ago

Number of genes and their repressors

5 hours ago

Disinfecting effect of copper on SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses

11 hours ago

Will COVID vaccines become part of normal immunisation regimes?

12 hours ago

More from Biology and Medical

User comments