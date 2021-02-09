February 9, 2021

Coca-Cola to sell soda in 100% recycled plastic in US

Coca-Cola will sell beverages in entirely recylced plastic in the US for the first time
Coca-Cola will sell beverages in entirely recylced plastic in the US for the first time

Coca-Cola will soon begin selling sodas in completely recycled plastic in the United States for the first time, the beverage giant said Tuesday.

The initial items will be introduced this month in a group of states that includes California and Florida, for items such as Coke and Diet Coke in 13.2-ounce bottles made from 100 percent recycled plastic.

The company—which has been named a top plastic polluter by a leading NGO—will distribute additional soda and bottled water items from completely recycled packages in select markets this month and later this year.

The US is the 19th market worldwide where Coca-Cola now sells item entirely made of recycled packaging, the company said on its website. The new measures amount to a 20 percent reduction in the company's use of new plastic across North America compared to 2018.

Concerns about plastic waste "continue to be top of mind for our consumers," said Alpa Sutaria, for sustainability in North America, adding that the steps unveiled Tuesday are "a major milestone in a large and complex market."

Coca-Cola has set a target of using at least 50 percent recycled content in packaging by 2030.

In December, the group Break Free From Plastic placed Coca-Cola, along with PepsiCo and Nestle, as the world's "top plastic polluters" for the third year in a row and called on the groups to end single-use plastic packaging worldwide.

Explore further

Big firm products top worst plastic litter list: report

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Coca-Cola to sell soda in 100% recycled plastic in US (2021, February 9) retrieved 9 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-coca-cola-soda-recycled-plastic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Tectonic Plate Dynamics

2 hours ago

Coal and the Fermi Paradox

Jan 30, 2021

Lightning Striking the Sea

Jan 26, 2021

If the Sahara is caused by the Hadley cell, it should ring the Earth like the Hadley cell, surely?

Jan 18, 2021

Does the world really need 'more power'?

Jan 10, 2021

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Jan 08, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments