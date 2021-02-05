February 5, 2021

Biologically inspired, high-performance polyurethane developed for stretchable electronics

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

electronics
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A research group led by Prof. Zhu Jin at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) developed a polyurethane with excellent properties of stretchability, toughness, self-healing and even thermal repair, which mimics the biological functionalities of human muscles. The study was published in Advanced Functional Materials.

As an increasingly valuable frontier for the next generation of electronic devices, can conform to soft and curved shapes, and are thus expected to play a more constructive role in the age of artificial intelligence and trigger greater changes to people's daily life.

Elastomers are incorporated into the stretchable electronics and endow them with varying mechanical properties or even additional features like self-healing to maintain the durability and stability of stretchable electronics. However, the trade-off between (i.e. stretchability and toughness) and self-healing limits the optimization of overall properties of elastic matrix.

Inspired by the biological properties of human muscles, the researchers at NIMTE synthesized a polyurethane (DA-PU) for stretchable electronics, which contains donor and acceptor groups alternately distributed along the main chain to achieve both intra-chain and inter-chain donor‐acceptor (D–A) self-assembly.

By virtue of the skeletal muscle protein titin, human muscles can perform hundreds of concentration/relaxation cycles in short time. The intramolecular secondary interactions of titin can be reversible ruptured and refold to recover the .

Similarly, thanks to the reversible D–A self-assembly, DA-PU could perform the same or more concentration/relaxation cycles without permanent deformation. The D–A stabilized the network structure composed of soft and hard phases in polyurethane, rendering it as hyperelastic, super-tough, and durable as human muscles.

In detail, DA-PU exhibited amazing mechanical performances with the elongation at break of 1900% and toughness of 175.9 MJ m-3. Cyclic tensile and stress relaxation experiments proved its remarkable anti-fatigue and anti-stress relaxation properties. Even in case of deformation under large strain or long-time stretch, it could be almost completely restored by thermal repair at 60℃. The self-healing speed of DA-PU achieved 1.0–6.15 μm min-1 from 60 to 80 °C, which was gradually enhanced as the temperature increased.

Moreover, the researchers fabricated a stretchable capacitive sensor based on DA-PU, which showed remarkable stretchability, anti-fatigue and self-healing properties even after critical deformation and cut off.

The strategy may shed light on the research and development of a series of tough and elastic materials applied in the field of stretchable electronics.

Explore further

Scientists develop novel self-healing human-machine interactive hydrogel touch pad
More information: Wu Bin Ying et al. A Biologically Muscle‐Inspired Polyurethane with Super‐Tough, Thermal Reparable and Self‐Healing Capabilities for Stretchable Electronics, Advanced Functional Materials (2021). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202009869
Journal information: Advanced Functional Materials

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Biologically inspired, high-performance polyurethane developed for stretchable electronics (2021, February 5) retrieved 5 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-biologically-high-performance-polyurethane-stretchable-electronics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Creating artificial gravity

6 hours ago

Rubber soled slippers generating static electricity

6 hours ago

Why do we take k=1 in the derivation of F=k*ma?

13 hours ago

Theories and Laws of Physics

15 hours ago

Why is the Sabine equation considered an equation, but not a law?

Feb 03, 2021

Synthetic Schlieren Imaging

Feb 02, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments