January 28, 2021

Rare 72-year-old Scotch whisky to be auctioned in Hong Kong

by Katie Tam

Rare 72-year-old Scotch whisky to be auctioned in Hong Kong
Expecting to fetch up to US$49,000 at auction, a 72-year-old bottle of Glen Grant single malt whisky from Scotland is displayed at a Bonhams auction preview in Hong Kong, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Despite the economic uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, interest in the rare whisky remains high. Compared to other investment commodities, collectable whisky is doing strong in the past 10 years, with a four-fold increase in its price, Bonhams specialist Christopher Pong said. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A 72-year-old bottle of Glen Grant single malt whisky from Scotland is expected to fetch more than $38,000 in an auction in Hong Kong on Friday.

It is the first time that the 1948 Glen Grant , by independent bottler Gordon & MacPhail, is being offered in an . It is number 88 of 290 decanters bottled by the company, and will be auctioned off by Bonhams with a book estimate of 300,000 to 380,000 Hong Kong dollars ($38,000 to $49,000).

Despite the economic uncertainty brought by the pandemic, interest in rare whiskies remains high. Compared to other investment commodities, collectable whisky has done well in the past 10 years with a four-fold increase in prices, said Christopher Pong, wine and whisky specialist at Bonhams.

"We have seen huge interest from all over the world, especially from young collectors," Pong said.

He said the Glen Grant whisky being auctioned is the oldest from the distillery. It comes in a Dartington crystal decanter with an American black walnut presentation box.

Other whiskies featured in Friday's auction include a 50-year-old Macallan Lalique, which is expected to sell for as much as 950,000 Hong Kong dollars ($122,500), and a 35-year-old Hibiki whisky from Japan in a Kutani ceramic decanter that is estimated to bring as much as 260,000 Hong Kong dollars ($33,500).

Bonhams expects to fetch about 10 million Hong Kong dollars ($1.3 million) in the auction.

Explore further

Rare bottles of whisky fetch record $1m each at Hong Kong auction

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Rare 72-year-old Scotch whisky to be auctioned in Hong Kong (2021, January 28) retrieved 28 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-rare-year-old-scotch-whisky-auctioned.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments