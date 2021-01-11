January 11, 2021

Researchers report quantum-limit-approaching chemical sensing chip

by University at Buffalo

University at Buffalo researchers report quantum-limit-approaching chemical sensing chip
The chip, which also may have uses in food safety monitoring, anti-counterfeiting and other fields where trace chemicals are analyzed. Credit: Huaxiu Chen, University at Buffalo.

University at Buffalo researchers are reporting an advancement of a chemical sensing chip that could lead to handheld devices that detect trace chemicals—everything from illicit drugs to pollution—as quickly as a breathalyzer identifies alcohol.

The , which also may have uses in food safety monitoring, anti-counterfeiting and other fields where trace chemicals are analyzed, is described in a study that appears on the cover of the Dec. 17 edition of the journal Advanced Optical Materials.

"There is a great need for portable and cost-effective chemical sensors in many areas, especially ," says the study's lead author Qiaoqiang Gan, Ph.D., professor of electrical engineering in the UB School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

The work builds upon previous research Gan's lab led that involved creating a chip that traps light at the edges of gold and silver nanoparticles.

When biological or chemical molecules land on the chip's surface, some of the captured light interacts with the molecules and is "scattered" into light of new energies. This effect occurs in recognizable patterns that act as fingerprints of or , revealing information about what compounds are present.

Because all chemicals have unique light-scattering signatures, the technology could eventually be integrated into a for detecting drugs in blood, breath, urine and other biological samples. It could also be incorporated into other devices to identify chemicals in the air or from water, as well as other surfaces.

The sensing method is called surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS).

While effective, the chip the Gan group previously created wasn't uniform in its design. Because the gold and silver was spaced unevenly, it could make scattered molecules difficult to identify, especially if they appeared on different locations of the chip.

Gan and a team of researchers—featuring members of his lab at UB, and researchers from the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology in China, and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia—have been working to remedy this shortcoming.

The team used four molecules (BZT, 4-MBA, BPT, and TPT), each with different lengths, in the fabrication process to control the size of the gaps in between the gold and silver nanoparticles. The updated is based upon two techniques, and self-assembled monolayers, as opposed to the more common and expensive method for SERS chips, .

The result is a SERS chip with unprecedented uniformity that is relatively inexpensive to produce. More importantly, it approaches quantum-limit sensing capabilities, says Gan, which was a challenge for conventional SERS chips

"We think the chip will have many uses in addition to handheld drug detection devices," says the first author of this work, Nan Zhang, Ph.D., a postdoctoral researcher in Gan's lab. "For example, it could be used to assess air and water pollution or the safety of food. It could be useful in the security and defense sectors, and it has tremendous potential in health care."

Explore further

Chemical sensing chip sniffs out cocaine within minutes
More information: Nan Zhang et al, Large‐Scale Sub‐1‐nm Random Gaps Approaching the Quantum Upper Limit for Quantitative Chemical Sensing, Advanced Optical Materials (2020). DOI: 10.1002/adom.202001634
Journal information: Advanced Optical Materials

Provided by University at Buffalo
Citation: Researchers report quantum-limit-approaching chemical sensing chip (2021, January 11) retrieved 11 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-quantum-limit-approaching-chemical-chip.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Spectrum of laser light absorbed and re-emitted by a white object

Jan 10, 2021

Water pressure affects air pressure

Jan 10, 2021

Is time a true variable in the scheme of things?

Jan 08, 2021

Is it possible to calculate an incandescent bulb's temperature from V?

Jan 08, 2021

Why are some theories in physics falsifiable?

Jan 07, 2021

Phase lag of light in materials

Jan 05, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments