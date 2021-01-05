January 5, 2021

Massachusetts lawmaker wants to name official state dinosaur

A Massachusetts state lawmaker is asking for the public's help to select an official state dinosaur.

State Rep. Jack Lewis tweeted Monday that he plans on filing the legislation on Jan. 15, adding that the effort is a good way for children to learn about the legislative process.

But first, the Framingham Democrat is asking residents to select from one of two discovered in Massachusetts.

Podokesaurus holyokensis, which means "swift-footed lizard of Holyoke," was first discovered near Mount Holyoke in 1910 by Mignon Talbot, the first woman to name and describe a dinosaur, according to Lewis. The was 3 to 6 feet (around 1 to 2 meters) in length, weighed approximately 90 pounds (40 kilograms), and was estimated to run 9 to 12 mph (14 to 19 kph).

Anchisaurus polyzelus, which means "much sought after near lizard" was discovered in 1855 in Springfield. They were more than 6 long and about 60 to 75 pounds (27 to 34 kilograms).

Paleontologists have served as consultants for the project, he said.

Twelve states already have official state , Lewis said.

Explore further

Sacisaurus helps to fill the hole in the evolution of ornithischians

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Massachusetts lawmaker wants to name official state dinosaur (2021, January 5) retrieved 5 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-massachusetts-lawmaker-state-dinosaur.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Dec 29, 2020

Mw 6.4 Quake Croatia

Dec 29, 2020

Mw 6.8, Chile ... NOW

Dec 27, 2020

If the Sahara is caused by the Hadley cell, it should ring the Earth like the Hadley cell, surely?

Dec 27, 2020

Clair Patterson, Measuring Earth's Age, Discovery of Pb contamination

Dec 26, 2020

Why Grid North doesn't agree with True North on maps

Dec 25, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments