January 11, 2021

Global warming intensifies precipitation extremes in China

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Global warming intensifies precipitation extremes in China
Changes in precipitation extremes over the four subregions in China during mid-future (blue: CMIP5, green: RegCM4) and far-future (red) under climate change. (Image by QIN Peihua)

Changes in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather and climate events have impacted human safety and the natural environment. Global warming increases holding capacity for atmospheric water vapor, and therefore escalates water/energy circulation, which changes the occurrence of precipitation extremes.

Recently, Dr. Qin Peihua and his collaborators from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences investigated extremes in the 21st century in China using the regional climate model RegCM4 and (GCM). Both models participated in the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 5 (CMIP5).

Initially, the team assessed the performance of the CMIP5 and RegCM4 simulations of extreme precipitation for the current period (RF: 1982-2001). They found that CMIP5s and RCMs could capture the tempo-spatial variations in precipitation extremes. The study was published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences on Jan. 5.

The study predicted that four subregions in China would see an increase of precipitation extremes within the mid-future (MF: 2039-2058) and far-future (FF: 2079-2098) relative to those for the RF period based on both CMIP5 ensemble mean and RCM ensemble mean. The ensemble empirical mode decomposition (EEMD) secular (non-seasonal) trends in the extremes were predicted to increase from 2008 to 2098.

Furthermore, the researchers quantified increasing rates of changes in precipitation extremes in the MF and FF periods in the four subregions of China with changes in air surface temperature.

"Finally, based on the water vapor equation, we find changes in precipitation extremes in China for the MF and FF periods have positive correlation with changes in the atmospheric vertical wind multiplied by changes in surface specific humidity," said Qin. "This finding might help understand and predict precipitation extremes better."

Explore further

Precipitation extremes in dry regions of China found closely related to SST
More information: Peihua Qin et al. Future Precipitation Extremes in China under Climate Change and Their Physical Quantification Based on a Regional Climate Model and CMIP5 Model Simulations, Advances in Atmospheric Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1007/s00376-020-0141-4
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Global warming intensifies precipitation extremes in China (2021, January 11) retrieved 11 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-global-precipitation-extremes-china.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

If the Sahara is caused by the Hadley cell, it should ring the Earth like the Hadley cell, surely?

12 hours ago

Does the world really need 'more power'?

14 hours ago

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Jan 08, 2021

Mw 6.4 Quake Croatia

Dec 29, 2020

Mw 6.8, Chile ... NOW

Dec 27, 2020

Clair Patterson, Measuring Earth's Age, Discovery of Pb contamination

Dec 26, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments