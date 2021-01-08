January 8, 2021

Researchers realize efficient generation of high-dimensional quantum teleportation

by University of Science and Technology of China

quantum
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a study published in Physical Review Letters, a team led by academician Guo Guangcan from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has made progress in high dimensional quantum teleportation. The researchers demonstrated the teleportation of high-dimensional states in a three-dimensional six-photon system.

To transmit unknown quantum states from one location to another, quantum teleportation is one of the key technologies to realize long-distance transmission.

Compared with two-dimensional systems, high-dimensional system quantum networks have the advantages of higher channel capacity and better security. In recent years more and more researchers of the quantum information field have been working on generating efficient generation of high-dimensional quantum teleportation to achieve efficient high-dimensional quantum networks.

As early as 2016, the researchers from USTC experimentally showed that nonlocality can be produced from single-particle contextuality through two-particle correlations which do not violate any Bell inequality by themselves, and generated high-fidelity three-dimensional . In 2020, 32-dimensional quantum entanglement and efficient distribution of high-dimensional entanglement through 11 km fiber were respectively achieved to lay a solid foundation for scalable quantum networks.

In a linear optical system, auxiliary entanglement is the key to realizing high-dimensional quantum teleportation. The researchers exploited the spatial mode (path) to encode the three-dimensional states that has been demonstrated to extremely high-fidelity, and used an auxiliary entangled photon pair to perform the high-dimensional Bell state measurement (HDBSM), demonstrating the teleportation of a three-dimensional quantum state using the spatial mode of a single photon.

In this work, the fidelity of teleportation process matrix could reach 0.5967, which is seven standard deviations above the fidelity of 1/3, which proves the is both non-classical and genuinely three dimensional.

This study paves the way to rebuild complex quantum systems remotely and to construct complex quantum networks. It will promote the research on high-dimensional quantum information tasks. Entanglement-assisted methods for HDBSM are feasible for other high-dimensional quantum information tasks.

Explore further

One-kilometer breakthrough made in quantum field
More information: Xiao-Min Hu et al, Experimental High-Dimensional Quantum Teleportation, Physical Review Letters (2020). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.125.230501
Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by University of Science and Technology of China
Citation: Researchers realize efficient generation of high-dimensional quantum teleportation (2021, January 8) retrieved 8 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-efficient-high-dimensional-quantum-teleportation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is time a true variable in the scheme of things?

12 hours ago

Lorenz Equations or Not?

18 hours ago

Why are some theories in physics falsifiable?

23 hours ago

Water pressure affects air pressure

Jan 05, 2021

Phase lag of light in materials

Jan 05, 2021

Do you think quantified things exist in reality?

Dec 27, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments