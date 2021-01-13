New cathode material for high-performing sodium ion batteries could benefit large scale energy storage

Credit: Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO)

ANSTO contributed to a large international collaboration on advanced sodium ion batteries led by French researchers, which provides a direction for the design of high-performing sodium ion electrodes. Advanced sodium ion batteries could be used for large scale energy storage.

A new type of electrode material with a high energy density that is also moisture stable was synthesized and characterized by the researchers using a range of techniques. The material, O 3 -NaLi 1 /3Mn 2 /3O 2 , is a sodium-rich layered oxide that did not show voltage fading on cycling.

ANSTO Instrument scientist Dr. Max Avdeev, who is also affiliated with the University of Sydney, has expertise in the characterisation of materials for lithium and sodium ion batteries and other advanced energy materials, was a co-author of the paper published in Nature Materials.

Avdeev collected neutron diffraction data was collected using the Echidna high-resolution diffractometer operated at ANSTO's Australian Centre for Neutron Scattering to elucidate the distribution of metals in the structure. The data, which reveals the position of the metal atoms during cycling, was combined with other experimental and computational techniques.

"Neutron diffraction is highly sensitive to light elements, such as lithium and sodium, which provides crucial insights into crystal structure of functional materials," said Avdeev.

More information: Qing Wang et al. Unlocking anionic redox activity in O3-type sodium 3d layered oxides via Li substitution, Nature Materials (2021). Journal information: Nature Materials Qing Wang et al. Unlocking anionic redox activity in O3-type sodium 3d layered oxides via Li substitution,(2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41563-020-00870-8