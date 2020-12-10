December 10, 2020 report

Weathered microplastics found to be more easily absorbed by mouse cells than pristine microplastics

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

ocean microplastics
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

A team of researchers at the University of Bayreuth in Germany has found that microplastics exposed to several weeks of weather are more easily absorbed by mouse cells than fresh microplastics. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes experiments they conducted with microplastics and mouse cells.

The researchers with this new effort noticed that most studies on the impact of microplastic ingestion by animals have involved the use of nearly pristine microplastic samples. They noted that this practice was likely producing inaccurate results because weathered microplastics are noticeably different from those that are still pristine. To find out if this was indeed the case, the researchers conducted experiments that involved exposing mouse cells to microplastics from different sources.

The work involved collecting water samples from a human-made pond, a saltwater aquarium and a sterile source. They submerged microplastics into all of the for two to four weeks. Next, they retrieved the microplastics and exposed them to with fluorescently labeled actin, sections of the mouse cytoplasm network that play a role in internalization, for approximately three hours. The allowed the researchers to observe which of the cells were internalizing the microplastics and to what degree.

In looking at their results, the researchers found that the microplastics exposed to the real-word water sources were internalized 10 times more often than were those from the sterile water. A closer look showed that the weathered microplastics were covered with a crust made up of microorganisms and biomolecules—the crust then served as a sort of "Trojan horse" that led the mouse cell membranes to engulf them and bring them inside of the cell. The researchers further noted that after the microplastics made their way into the cells, they moved into the and mouse tissue, which set off an inflammatory response. They suggest future impact studies involve the use of weathered microplastics.

Natural environmental conditions facilitate the uptake of microplastics into living cells
Anja Ramsperger M. Sc. uses a fluorescence microscope to examine the cellular uptake of microplastic particles from fresh or seawater. Credit: UBT. / Chr. Wissler

Explore further

Microplastics in groundwater (and our drinking water) present unknown risk
More information: A. F. R. M. Ramsperger et al. Environmental exposure enhances the internalization of microplastic particles into cells, Science Advances (2020). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abd1211
Journal information: Science Advances

© 2020 Science X Network

Citation: Weathered microplastics found to be more easily absorbed by mouse cells than pristine microplastics (2020, December 10) retrieved 10 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-weathered-microplastics-easily-absorbed-mouse.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Dec 07, 2020

Do equations for groundwater flow refer to water density?

Nov 30, 2020

5G and future 6G terahertz absorbed by water vapour = heating?

Nov 24, 2020

Mw7.0 Greek islands off the coast of western Turkey

Nov 05, 2020

Meridional Heat Transfer - Ocean and Atmosphere

Nov 02, 2020

Today's Climate Change and the Permian-Triassic Boundary

Oct 31, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments