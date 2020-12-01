December 1, 2020

Weak police, strong democracy: civic ritual and performative peace in contemporary Taiwan

by University of Chicago

Police
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

It is conventional to believe that the police role in society centers on violence. A forthcoming article in the December issue of Current Anthropology explores that belief and shows how the weakness of police power can be treated as an index for the strength of democratic values institutionalized in the wider political environment.

In "Weak Police, Strong Democracy: Civic Ritual and Performative Peace in Contemporary Taiwan," Jeffrey Martin argues that, in a democratic society, the role should be defined by their capacity to resolve problems without violence.

As an example of what this actually looks like, the author presents an of policing in Taiwan, centering on the relationship between neighborhood police and a locally powerful union. His focal question is: How do police who lack the capacity to impose order by force effectively keep the peace?

The author proposes a normative ideal of "weak policing" as the democratic midpoint between the excesses of violent control and the deficiency of uncontrolled .

Explore further

Study identifies how police violence contributes to mental health woes
More information: Jeffrey T. Martin. Weak Police, Strong Democracy, Current Anthropology (2020). DOI: 10.1086/711997
Journal information: Current Anthropology

Provided by University of Chicago
Citation: Weak police, strong democracy: civic ritual and performative peace in contemporary Taiwan (2020, December 1) retrieved 1 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-weak-police-strong-democracy-civic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments