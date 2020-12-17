December 17, 2020

Video: Will it kombucha?

by American Chemical Society

Will it kombucha? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Kombucha is a bubbly, fermented tea that has gained popularity in the health and wellness scene over the last decade—but what is it exactly?

This week, the Reactions team breaks down kombucha's and investigates which ordinary beverages they can turn into kombucha:

Explore further

Kombucha: What it is, where it came from
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: Will it kombucha? (2020, December 17) retrieved 17 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-video-kombucha.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Removing green copper oxides with Electrolysis, chemicals, etc.

1 hour ago

1420 MHz--- the emission frequency of cold hydrogen gas

23 hours ago

In what class does one typically learn that atoms emit EM radiation?

Dec 14, 2020

List of H20 breakdown substances

Dec 14, 2020

Steric inhibition of resonance

Dec 14, 2020

Good chemistry websites

Dec 12, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments