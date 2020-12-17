December 17, 2020

Scientists discover insulator-to-semiconductor transition in fluorescent carbon quantum dots

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists discover insulator-to-semiconductor transition in fluorescent carbon quantum dots
Fig.1. PL and UV-Vis absorption spectra are shown in (a) for B-CQDs and in (b) for R-CQDs. (c) The diagram of the energy levels and the electronic transition channels for PL emission from B- (left panel) and R-CQDs (right panel). Credit: SONG Dan

Recently, researchers led by Prof. XU Wen from the Institute of Solid State Physics of the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS), along with their collaborators from the Southwest University in Chongqing, applied the Terahertz time domain spectroscopy (THz TDS) to study the optoelectronic properties of fluorescent carbon quantum dots (FQCDs).

Carbon quantum dots (CQDs) are a class of zero-dimensional carbon materials, which have drawn great attention due to their outstanding optical and optoelectronic properties. It is an environmental-friendly material promising for realization of full-color lighting and displays, in which case, the FCQDs should be used in solid state.

This time, the research group prepared two kinds of FCQDs, which could emit bright blue (B-CQDs) and red (R-CQDs) lights in solutions under .

After studying the THz optoelectronic response of dry FCQD particles with temperature range from 80 to 280 K, they found that R-CQDs behaved like an optical insulator in 0.2—1.2 THz range, while B-CQDs experienced insulator-to-semiconductor transition with increasing THz radiation frequency and temperature. Optical conductance and key physical parameters of FCQDs could be deduced from THz transmittance spectra.

These results explain the mechanism of this phenomenon and would lead to more sufficient understanding of the basic physical properties of FCQDs.

This is the first time scientists applied the THz TDS to the investigation of dry CQDs. And an interesting phenomenon of insulator-to-semiconductor transition in FCQDs in THz bandwidth was observed experimentally, indicating that the CQDs can be utilized to realize the advanced THz materials and devices.

  • Scientists discover insulator-to-semiconductor transition in fluorescent carbon quantum dots
    Fig. 2. Spectra of the transmittance induced by R-CQDs (dotted curves) and B-CQDs (solid curves) at different temperatures as indicated. Credit: SONG Dan
  • Scientists discover insulator-to-semiconductor transition in fluorescent carbon quantum dots
    Fig.3. The carrier density related parameter R=gne/m* (upper panel), the carrier relaxation time τ (lower panel) and the carrier localization factor c (inset) as a function of temperature for B-CQDs. The symbols are obtained via fitting the experimental results with the DSF, the curves are given with theory fitting. Credit: SONG Dan

More information: Dan Song et al. Optically induced insulator-to-semiconductor transition in fluorescent carbon quantum dots measured by terahertz time-domain spectroscopy, Carbon (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.carbon.2020.11.075

Journal information: Carbon

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Scientists discover insulator-to-semiconductor transition in fluorescent carbon quantum dots (2020, December 17) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-scientists-insulator-to-semiconductor-transition-fluorescent-carbon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists obtain broad-band single-mode lasers in colloidal quantum dots
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)