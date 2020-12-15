December 15, 2020

Remote learning here to stay despite challenges, survey finds

by RAND Corporation

students
About two in 10 U.S. school districts have already adopted, plan to adopt or are considering adopting virtual schools after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new RAND Corporation study.

The survey of district leaders indicates that virtual schooling was the innovative practice that most district leaders anticipated would continue, citing both and parent demand for continuing various forms of online instruction.

District leaders were united in their concerns about students' unequal opportunities to learn during COVID-19, which was among their top-rated challenges for the 2020-2021 .

However, in districts where at least 50% of students are Black or Hispanic/Latino or at least 50% of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch rate, leaders also continued to rank fundamentals like internet and technology access as greatest needs. In contrast, leaders of the remaining districts more heavily emphasized student and high-quality instructional resources rate as greatest needs.

"We found three common concerns: disparities in students' opportunities to learn, students' social and emotional learning needs, and insufficient funding to cover staff," said Heather Schwartz, lead author of the report and director of the Pre-K to 12 educational systems program at RAND, a nonprofit research organization. "But just as reopening plans differ based on local approaches to both schooling and the pandemic, district leaders' opinions differed on the degree to which they prioritized these needs and concerns."

More information: Heather L. Schwartz et al. Remote Learning Is Here to Stay: Results from the First American School District Panel Survey. www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA956-1.html DOI: doi.org/10.7249/RRA956-1
Provided by RAND Corporation
