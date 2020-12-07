December 7, 2020

Top publisher teams with top maker of bilingual materials

One of the country's top book publishers is partnering with an award-winning education technology company that specializes in bilingual materials for kids.

Macmillan Publishers announced Monday that it had formed a "strategic" relationship with Encantos, where products range from board books to interactive games. Macmillan will distribute Encantos' current catalog and collaborate on new projects, including "Tiny Travelers," which helps kids learn about geography and other cultures.

"Encantos is at the cutting edge of bringing diverse voices to 's entertainment and education," Macmillan Children's Publishing Group President Jon Yaged said in a statement.

Encantos CEO and co-founder Steven Wolfe Pereira said in a statement, "With over 50 percent of kids in America today being multicultural, there is an incredible hunger for more diverse voices. We work with authentic storytellers, to tell authentic stories with mass appeal from diverse perspectives."

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Top publisher teams with top maker of bilingual materials (2020, December 7) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-publisher-teams-maker-bilingual-materials.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Children's books must be diverse, or kids will grow up believing white is superior
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are excuses for academic parties getting thinner or is it just me?

Sep 7, 2024

AAPT 2024 Summer Meeting Boston, MA (July 2024) - are you going?

Sep 2, 2024

RIP Edward "Joe" Redish (1942 - 2024), Physics Education

Sep 2, 2024

Incandescent bulbs in teaching

Aug 21, 2024

How to explain Bell's theorem to non-scientists

Aug 18, 2024

Free Abstract Algebra curriculum in Urdu and Hindi

Aug 17, 2024

More from STEM Educators and Teaching

Load comments (0)