December 23, 2020

Masks block 99.9% of large COVID-linked droplets: study

by Marlowe Hood

Large respiratory droplets are thought to be the main driver of SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Illustration by Banksy
Large respiratory droplets are thought to be the main driver of SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Illustration by Banksy

Face masks reduce the risk of spreading large COVID-linked droplets when speaking or coughing by up to 99.9 percent, according to a lab experiment with mechanical mannequins and human subjects, researchers said Wednesday.

A woman standing two meters (yards) from a coughing man without a mask will be exposed to 10,000 times more such droplets than if he were wearing one, even if he is only 50 centimeters away, they reported in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

"There is no more doubt whatsoever that can dramatically reduce the dispersion of potentially virus-laden droplets," senior author Ignazio Maria Viola, an expert in applied at the University of Edinburgh's School of Engineering, told AFP.

Large —which act like projectiles before being pulled toward the ground by gravity—are thought to be the main driver of SARS-CoV-2 transmission, he noted.

Smaller ones, sometimes called aerosol droplets, can remain suspended in the air for longer periods.

"We continuously exhale a whole range of droplets, from micro-scale to millimeter-scale," Maria Viola said by phone.

"Some of the droplets will drop faster than others" depending on temperature, humidity and especially air speed, he said.

The study focused on particles larger than 170 microns in diameter—roughly two to four times the width of a human hair.

Aerosol particles, which tend to follow currents in the air, are generally described as smaller than 20 or 30 microns.

Intermediate size droplets can behave either way, the study found.

Universal mask wearing

"If you wear a mask, you are mitigating the virus transmission by an order of magnitude—10 times less," Maria Viola said.

"In our study, for the larger droplets we measure, we're talking about 99.9 percent less."

According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Seattle, Washington, 55,000 lives could be saved in the United States over the next four months if a policy of universal mask use were adopted.

The Institute's modellers—who accurately predicted in mid-July that COVID-19 deaths in the US would top 224,000 by November 1—project 561,000 deaths on current trends by April 1, 2021.

Universal mask-wearing would reduce the global death toll by 400,000 over the same period, from 2.9 million to 2.5 million, they calculate. To date, the virus has claimed about 1.7 million lives.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) updated its COVID-19 guidance on to recommend they be worn indoors in the presence of other people if ventilation is inadequate.

The guidelines apply especially in areas of known or suspected community transmission.

Masks serve primarily to reduce the emissions of virus-laden droplets by people when they cough, sneeze, sing, talk or simply breathe, but they can also help prevent the inhalation of droplets by the person wearing them.

"Cloth masks not only effectively block most large droplets—20-30 microns and larger—but they can also block the exhalation of fine and particles, also often referred to as aerosols," according to the CDC.

Explore further

Masks not enough to stop COVID-19's spread without distancing: study
More information: Lucia Bandiera et al. Face coverings and respiratory tract droplet dispersion, Royal Society Open Science (2020). DOI: 10.1098/rsos.201663
Journal information: Royal Society Open Science

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Masks block 99.9% of large COVID-linked droplets: study (2020, December 23) retrieved 23 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-masks-block-large-covid-linked-droplets.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Significant figures for special functions (square roots)

1 hour ago

Do you think quantified things exist in reality?

3 hours ago

Who invented electric potential and why?

Dec 21, 2020

Creating stationary neutrons by colliding protons and electrons

Dec 18, 2020

Homemade cloud chamber not working

Dec 16, 2020

How can an object move without acceleration?

Dec 14, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments