December 16, 2020

Researchers isolate bacterial strain that shows extremely high tolerance to selenite

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers isolate bacterial strain that shows extremely high tolerance to selenite
Cultures of strain HF16 grown in absence (left) and presence (right) of 5-mM selenite. The red colony color indicates selenite reduction and the formation of elemental selenium (Se0). Credit: HUANG Shengwei

Recently, a research team led by Prof. WU Lifang from the Institute of Intelligent Machines of the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) isolated a bacterial strain with extreme tolerance to selenite. They also discovered in vivo sulfite reductase-mediated selenite reduction for the first time.

Selenite is extremely biotoxic; the biotransformation of selenite into selenium nanoparticles (SeNPs) by microorganisms is gaining increasing interest. However, the relatively low selenite tolerance and slow processing by known microorganisms limit practical applications.

In this study, a highly selenite-resistant strain was isolated from coal mine soil and identified as Providencia rettgeri HF16. Remarkably, 5-mM selenite was entirely transformed by this strain within 24 hours, and SeNPs were detected after only two hours of incubation, which is a more rapid conversion than that observed in other microorganisms.

To push the study further, the team analyzed isobaric tags for relative and absolute-quantitation-based proteomics and tested key enzyme activity to verify the possible mechanism of selenite detoxification and SeNP biosynthesis by isolating HF16.

Surprisingly, they found for the first time that a was capable of transforming toxic selenite into Se0, efficiently via a sulfite reductase-mediated selenite reduction pathway with NAD(P)H serving as the , shedding new light on its .

Considering the high selenite resistance and robust biotransformation capacity, HF16 could constitute a versatile selenite bioconversion platform suitable for different biotechnological applications.

Researchers isolate bacterial strain that shows extremely high tolerance to selenite
Mechanism and schematic model of selenite reduction in strain P. rettgeri HF16. Credit: HUANG Shengwei

Explore further

Biodistribution of selenium highlights developmental exposure risks
More information: ShengWei Huang et al. Speeding up selenite bioremediation using the highly selenite-tolerant strain Providencia rettgeri HF16-A novel mechanism of selenite reduction based on proteomic analysis, Journal of Hazardous Materials (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.jhazmat.2020.124690
Journal information: Journal of Hazardous Materials

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers isolate bacterial strain that shows extremely high tolerance to selenite (2020, December 16) retrieved 16 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-isolate-bacterial-strain-extremely-high.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Evolution of the SARS-COV-2 virus

22 hours ago

Precisely how does Pfizer's Covid-19 mRNA vaccine work?

Dec 15, 2020

Genetic mechanisms of critical illness in Covid-19 - Nature Magazine

Dec 15, 2020

A promising therapeutic solution to COVID-19 - using ACE2 decoy

Dec 14, 2020

Molecular Bio/Genetics YouTube playlist needed for Genomic Data Scienc

Dec 14, 2020

Did your DNA test results change when using a second company to do the test?

Dec 13, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments