December 7, 2020

Hibiscus reduces the toxicity of ammonia for rainbow trout, say biologists

by RUDN University

Hibiscus reduces the toxicity of ammonia for rainbow trout, say RUDN University biologists
A team of biologists from RUDN University developed a hibiscus-based dietary supplement for trout that makes the fish less sensitive to ammonia pollution and more stress-resistant. Credit: RUDN University

A team of biologists from RUDN University developed a hibiscus-based dietary supplement for trout that makes the fish less sensitive to ammonia pollution and more stress-resistant. The results of the study were published in the Aquaculture journal.

Rainbow trout (from the genus of Pacific salmons) is one of the most popular species in farms. When bred on a farm, a trout can grow up to 6-8 kg, while in nature they are usually smaller. In the course of their lives, all fish produce ammonia, and because of an , , and lack of fresh water the pools at fish farms are often rich in it. In these concentrations, ammonia becomes poisonous: it suppresses the immune systems of the fish and provokes inflammations, making the fish susceptible to various diseases. A team of biologists from RUDN University found out that the toxicity of ammonia can be reduced with the help of a natural supplement made of hibiscus powder.

"Our goal was to analyze the immune-stimulating and anti-inflammatory effect of Hibiscus sabdariffa for rainbow trout Oncorhynchus mykiss. The tests were carried out both in regular conditions and after the addition of ammonia," said Yuri Vatnikov, a Ph.D. in Veterinary Medicine, and the Head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine at RUDN University.

Roselle or Hibiscus sabdariffa is a shrub of the family Malvaceae. It is known for its antispastic, diuretic, and antifebrile properties. Its flowers are used to make carcade, and the leaves are edible with their sepals rich in organic acids, sugars, vitamins, and nutrients. That is why the team from RUDN University chose hibiscus as a for rainbow trout.

To test its effect on the fish, the team conducted an experiment: 480 young rainbow trouts weighing about 8 g each were divided into three groups and put into 12 60-liter aquariums (40 fish in each). The first group got no hibiscus in its diet; the second received 0.5% and the third 1% of the natural supplement. The dietary regime was maintained for 60 days. After that, the trouts were moved to aquariums with 0.3 mg/l ammonia concentration (0.52 mg/l being lethal for the fish) for 24 hours.

Ammonia increased the activity of inflammation agents (plasma alanine aminotransferase [ALT] and aspartate aminotransferase [AST]) and the production of inflammatory proteins in the liver of all fish. At the same time, the levels of lysozyme, immunoglobulins. and other protective molecules in their bodies decreased. However, by the end of the experiment, the fish that received 0.5% of hibiscus powder gained the most weight and grew the fastest among all three groups (showing 471% growth compared to 385% and 395% in the first and third group, respectively). The fish that received the supplement also turned out to have healthier livers and stronger immune systems, and their blood contained less inflammation marker proteins and more immunoglobulins. Moreover, their skin mucus was more effective against bacteria.

"Our study confirms that hibiscus is capable of improving the immune response and reducing inflammation in thus supporting the health of the fish after it is exposed to the toxic influence of . We recommend adding 0.5-1% of this supplement to the diet of the ," added Yuri Vatnikov.

Explore further

Tryptophan supports intestinal tracts of stressed trouts
More information: Morteza Yousefi et al, Effects of dietary Hibiscus sabdariffa supplementation on biochemical responses and inflammatory-related genes expression of rainbow trout, Oncorhynchus mykiss, to ammonia toxicity, Aquaculture (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.aquaculture.2020.736095
Provided by RUDN University
Citation: Hibiscus reduces the toxicity of ammonia for rainbow trout, say biologists (2020, December 7) retrieved 7 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-hibiscus-toxicity-ammonia-rainbow-trout.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A promising therapeutic solution to COVID-19 - using ACE2 decoy

4 hours ago

Precisely how does Pfizer's Covid-19 mRNA vaccine work?

6 hours ago

Regarding the Low Flu Vaccine Effectiveness Meme

7 hours ago

Recombining DNA in reproduction

9 hours ago

Is information theory useful in biology?

20 hours ago

Sneezes -- Voluntary or Involuntary?

22 hours ago

More from Biology and Medical

User comments