December 23, 2020

Researchers realize half-metallicity in A-type antiferromagnets with ferroelectric control

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers realize half-metallicity in A-type antiferromagnets with ferroelectric control
Fig. 1. The schematic illustration of ferroelectric control of half-metallicity in A-type antiferromagnets. Credit: JIANG Peng

Recently, Prof. Zheng Xiaohong's research group from the Institute of Solid State Physics (ISSP) of the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS), in cooperation with Prof. Stefano Sanvito from Trinity College Dublin, demonstrated a novel idea to achieve half-metallicity in A-type van der Waals (vdW) antiferromagnets via ferroelectric control.

Half- is an important research topic in condensed matter physics and spintronics. Recently, an interesting class of two-dimensional (2-D) materials, vanadium dichalcogenides exhibiting intrinsic ferromagnetism and high Curie temperature, has been theoretically designed and experimentally synthesized. However, the required critical electric field for achieving half-metallicity is so high that it is almost unavailable under present conditions.

This time, the team reported a vdW multiferroic heterostructure, which was formed by sandwiching the bilayer 2H-VSe2 between two layers of 2-D out-of-plane ferroelectric Sc2CO2, via first-principles simulations.

They found a half-metallic nature presented in the as well as the conducting spin channel localized in only one of 2H-VSe2.

Meanwhile, the spin polarity and the spatial location would be reversed with the ferroelectric polarization reversal. The behind this phenomenon originated from both the built-in electric field of the ferroelectric sandwich, and the charge transfer selectively occurring only at one interface.

Two prototypes of nonvolatile memory devices were therefore further proposed, in which two states ("1" and "0") were realized by switching the polarization direction of the ferroelectric layers.

Researchers realize half-metallicity in A-type antiferromagnets with ferroelectric control
Fig. 2. The atomic structures and the corresponding spin- and layer-resolved band structures of two polarization configurations for the VSe2/Sc2CO2 vdW heterostructures. Credit: JIANG Peng

More information: Peng Jiang et al. Ferroelectric control of electron half-metallicity in A -type antiferromagnets and its application to nonvolatile memory devices, Physical Review B (2020). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevB.102.245417

Journal information: Physical Review B

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers realize half-metallicity in A-type antiferromagnets with ferroelectric control (2020, December 23) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-half-metallicity-a-type-antiferromagnets-ferroelectric.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New study presents multiferroicity in atomic Van der Waals heterostructures
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)