December 17, 2020

European Space Agency appoints Austrian scientist new chief

European Space Agency appoints Austrian scientist new chief
In this Friday, Oct. 19, 2016 file photo Josef Aschbacher attends a press conference in Rome, Italy. The European Space Agency said Thursday that Josef Aschbacher, an Austrian scientist who leads its Earth observation program, has been appointed as the organization's next head. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)

The European Space Agency said Thursday that Josef Aschbacher, an Austrian scientist who leads its Earth observation program, has been appointed as the organization's next head.

The agency's 22 member states elected Aschbacher to be ESA's director general succeeding Jan Woerner, whose term ends on June 30.

Aschbacher currently oversees the ESA's center for Earth Observation, near Rome, and has been deeply involved in some of the agency's most high-profile missions including the Copernicus fleet of satellites collecting about the planet from space.

The European Space Agency has lately begun discussing involvement in crewed missions beyond Earth's orbit, such as a possible return-to-the-Moon mission with NASA.

Explore further

Space agencies unveil site showing lockdown changes to Earth

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: European Space Agency appoints Austrian scientist new chief (2020, December 17) retrieved 17 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-european-space-agency-austrian-scientist.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Viewing distant celestial objects

5 hours ago

What topics in a Physics degree don't appear in an Astrophysics degree?

15 hours ago

Nature: "A massive white-dwarf merger product before final collapse"

Dec 10, 2020

Jupiter and Saturn in one frame

Dec 10, 2020

Transparency of a gas compared to a plasma

Dec 09, 2020

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Dec 08, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments