December 16, 2020

Effects of organohalogen pollution are coded in hepatic gene expression profiles of Baltic salmon

by Ehime University

Effects of organohalogen pollution are coded in hepatic gene expression profiles of Baltic salmon
Hepatic transcriptomes in salmon are affected by OHC contamination. Credit: Environmental Science & Technology, American Chemical Society

Researchers of Ehime University and the University of Helsinki measured hepatic organohalogen (OHC) concentrations and gene expression profiles in Atlantic salmon collected from three areas in the Baltic Sea. The results showed that OHCs and gene expression profiles were individually grouped in three areas and the covariation of the two datasets provided by a multivariate method was significantly similar. This suggests that the gene expression profiles in salmon are affected by OHC contamination.

Hatchery-reared Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) have been released to support the wild salmon stocks in the Baltic Sea for decades. During their feeding migration, salmon are exposed to organohalogen compounds (OHCs). Here, we investigated the OHC levels and transcriptome profiles in the liver of wild and hatchery-reared salmon collected from the Baltic main basin, the Bothnian Sea, and the Gulf of Finland and examined whether salmon origin and OHC levels contributed to the hepatic transcriptome profiles. There were no differences in the OHC concentrations and transcriptome profiles between wild and hatchery-reared fish but there were large differences among the areas. Several transcript levels were associated with polychlorinated biphenyls, chlordanes, and dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane in a concentration-dependent manner. When comparing the different areas, , , cell growth and death-related pathways were enriched in the liver transcriptome. Coinertia analysis, a multivariate method, showed that the covariation in the OHC levels and the transcriptome were significantly similar. These results suggest that the hepatic transcriptomes in wild and hatchery-reared salmon are more affected by the OHC level than the salmon's origin.

This paper was published in Environmental Science and Technology on November 9, 2020.

Explore further

Captive-bred salmon in wild may do more harm than good
More information: Mirella Kanerva et al. Effects on the Liver Transcriptome in Baltic Salmon: Contributions of Contamination with Organohalogen Compounds and Origin of Salmon, Environmental Science & Technology (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.0c04763
Journal information: Environmental Science and Technology , Environmental Science & Technology

Provided by Ehime University
Citation: Effects of organohalogen pollution are coded in hepatic gene expression profiles of Baltic salmon (2020, December 16) retrieved 16 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-effects-organohalogen-pollution-coded-hepatic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Evolution of the SARS-COV-2 virus

19 hours ago

Precisely how does Pfizer's Covid-19 mRNA vaccine work?

21 hours ago

Genetic mechanisms of critical illness in Covid-19 - Nature Magazine

Dec 15, 2020

A promising therapeutic solution to COVID-19 - using ACE2 decoy

Dec 14, 2020

Molecular Bio/Genetics YouTube playlist needed for Genomic Data Scienc

Dec 14, 2020

Did your DNA test results change when using a second company to do the test?

Dec 13, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments