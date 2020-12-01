December 1, 2020

Deciphering the energetic code of cells for better anticancer therapies

by CNRS

cells
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The CNRS, INSERM, and Aix-Marseille University scientists at the Centre d'Immunologie de Marseille-Luminy, in association with colleagues from the University of California San Francisco and the Marseille Public University Hospital System (AP-HM), with support from Canceropôle Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, have reported a procedure that may help personalize anticancer therapies. Their patented technique reveals the energy status of cells, an indicator of their activity. It is presented in Cell Metabolism.

Immunotherapies are a promising anticancer arsenal and work by mobilizing the to recognize and destroy . Currently, however, only a third of patients respond to immunotherapies: The tumor environment can be hostile to immune cells, depriving them of their source of energy, which diminishes treatment efficacy. The energy status of the various types of immune cells is a marker of their activity, and particularly of their pro- or antitumour action. To boost the effectiveness of immunotherapies, it is thus essential to have a simple method for characterizing the energy profiles of immune cells from tumor samples.

SCENITH is just such a method. Developed by scientists working in Marseille and San Francisco, it identifies energy sources on which the different cells in the tumor are dependent and, most importantly, the specific needs of in this hostile environment. It uses the level of protein synthesis, a process responsible for half of cellular energy consumption, as an indicator of a cell's energy status. The biopsy sample is separated into subsamples that are each treated with an inhibitor of a metabolic pathway through which cells produce energy. Levels of protein synthesis are then measured using a , which also makes it possible to differentiate types of in the sample and identify cell surface markers targeted by therapies. The SCENITH method thus identifies the energy status of each immune or cancer cell within the tumor, its energy sources, and the metabolic pathways it relies upon.

The scientists behind SCENITH have already begun working with clinical research teams to better understand how it might be used to predict patient treatment response. They seek further collaborations of this kind to determine profiles associated with different responses to immuno- and chemotherapy. SCENITH seeks to enable personalized treatment for each patient that exploits the strengths of the immune response and the weaknesses of the tumor.

Explore further

New type of immunotherapy may pave the way for better cancer treatments
More information: Cell Metabolism (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.cmet.2020.11.007
Journal information: Cell Metabolism

Provided by CNRS
Citation: Deciphering the energetic code of cells for better anticancer therapies (2020, December 1) retrieved 1 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-deciphering-energetic-code-cells-anticancer.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Protein folding AI: "Will Change Everything"

8 hours ago

Precisely how does Pfizer's Covid-19 mRNA vaccine work?

Nov 29, 2020

Can you be injected with two different vaccines?

Nov 28, 2020

At what level is radiation totally safe for our body?

Nov 28, 2020

DNA sequencing and restoring malformed sequences

Nov 28, 2020

What's New and Cool in Biology?

Nov 27, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments