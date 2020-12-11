December 11, 2020

Climate models overestimate natural variability

by Anne M Stark, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Climate models overestimate natural variability
By looking at satellite measurements of temperature changes in the lower layer of Earth’s atmosphere, LLNL scientists found that climate models may have overestimated the decade-to-decade natural variability of temperature. Credit: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

By looking at satellite measurements of temperature changes in the lower layer of Earth's atmosphere, scientists found that climate models may have overestimated the decade-to-decade natural variability of temperature.

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) statistician Giuliana Pallotta and climate scientist Benjamin Santer created a to comprehensively assess the significance of differences between simulated and observed natural variability in mid- to upper tropospheric temperature (TMT). The troposphere is the lowest region of the atmosphere, extending from the Earth's surface to a height of about 4 to 12 miles, depending on latitude and season.

The team found that in current and earlier generations of climate models, the natural decade-to-decade variability of tropospheric temperature is systematically too large relative to estimates of natural variability obtained from satellites. Such an overestimate of natural "climate " would make it more difficult to identify a human-caused tropospheric warming signal. The research appears in the Journal of Climate.

"Our findings enhance confidence in previous claims of detectable human-caused warming of the troposphere and imply that these claims may be conservative," Pallota said.

Improved knowledge of this tropospheric warming signal, and a better understanding of uncertainties in satellite temperature observations, have helped to advance detection and attribution studies, which assist in unraveling the causes of recent climate change.

Natural internal variability occurs in the absence of any human-caused changes in atmospheric composition. It constitutes the against which any slowly evolving human-caused warming signal must be detected. The study focuses on the spectrum of internal variability, providing information on the partitioning of temperature variability on timescales ranging from months to decades. Such information is a critical component of anthropogenic signal detection studies.

Pallota and Santer explored the sensitivity of model-versus-data spectral comparisons to a wide range of subjective decisions. These included the choice of satellite and climate TMT datasets, the method used for separating warming signals from natural variability noise, the range of frequencies considered and the used to represent observed natural variability.

"We find that on timescales of one to two decades, observed TMT variability is on average overestimated by the last two generations of climate models," Santer said. The models analyzed were part of earlier and most recent phases of the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project (CMIP5 and CMIP6).

One of the challenges faced by the researchers is that real-world tropospheric temperature changes represent only a single instance of human-caused warming signal and natural climate variability. It is difficult to unambiguously separate signal and noise in this single realization of signal and noise. The team explored many different ways of achieving this separation in the satellite TMT data. For each of the signal and noise separation methods applied, they investigated many different statistical models of the short-term and long-term "memory" of climate noise.

Pallotta noted: "The statistical modeling allowed us to generate many thousands of different plausible estimates of internal climate variability from the single realization of observed climate change. Without the statistical modeling, it would have been tougher to make reliable inferences about the statistical significance of differences between observed tropospheric temperature variability and the variability in ."

The team intends to apply the statistical framework they developed to other variables. An obvious next step is to look at surface temperatures, which are nearly three times longer than the 41-year satellite TMT record.

Explore further

Climate ensembles help to identify detection time of human-caused climate signals
More information: Giuliana Pallotta et al. Multi-Frequency Analysis of Simulated versus Observed Variability in Tropospheric Temperature, Journal of Climate (2020). DOI: 10.1175/JCLI-D-20-0023.1
Journal information: Journal of Climate

Provided by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Citation: Climate models overestimate natural variability (2020, December 11) retrieved 11 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-climate-overestimate-natural-variability.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Dec 07, 2020

Do equations for groundwater flow refer to water density?

Nov 30, 2020

5G and future 6G terahertz absorbed by water vapour = heating?

Nov 24, 2020

Mw7.0 Greek islands off the coast of western Turkey

Nov 05, 2020

Meridional Heat Transfer - Ocean and Atmosphere

Nov 02, 2020

Today's Climate Change and the Permian-Triassic Boundary

Oct 31, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments