World's last known white giraffe gets GPS tracking device
The only known white giraffe in the world has been fitted with a GPS tracking device to help protect it from poachers as it grazes in Kenya. But despite its singular status, the lonely male doesn't have a name.
The white giraffe now stands alone after a female and her calf were killed by poachers in March, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement Tuesday.
A rare genetic trait called leucism causes the white color, and it makes the one surviving giraffe stand out dangerously for poachers in the arid savannah near the Somalia border.
Now the GPS tracking device, attached to one of the giraffe's horns, will ping every hour to alert wildlife rangers to its location.
The conservancy has thanked the Kenya Wildlife Service along with the Northern Rangelands Trust and Save Giraffes Now for the help.
Citation:
World's last known white giraffe gets GPS tracking device (2020, November 17)
retrieved 17 November 2020
from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-world-white-giraffe-gps-tracking.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Your feedback will go directly to Science X editors.
E-mail the story
World's last known white giraffe gets GPS tracking device
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.
User comments