November 24, 2020

Direct visualization of quantum dots reveals shape of quantum wave function

by University of California - Santa Cruz

Direct visualization of quantum dots reveals shape of quantum wave function
Visualization of quantum dots in bilayer graphene using scanning tunneling microscopy and spectroscopy reveals a three-fold symmetry. In this three-dimensional image, the peaks represent sites of high amplitude in the waveform of the trapped electrons. Credit: Zhehao Ge, Frederic Joucken, and Jairo Velasco Jr.

Trapping and controlling electrons in bilayer graphene quantum dots yields a promising platform for quantum information technologies. Researchers at UC Santa Cruz have now achieved the first direct visualization of quantum dots in bilayer graphene, revealing the shape of the quantum wave function of the trapped electrons.

The results, published November 23 in Nano Letters, provide important fundamental knowledge needed to develop quantum information technologies based on .

"There has been a lot of work to develop this system for quantum information science, but we've been missing an understanding of what the look like in these quantum dots," said corresponding author Jairo Velasco Jr., assistant professor of physics at UC Santa Cruz.

While conventional digital technologies encode information in bits represented as either 0 or 1, a quantum bit, or qubit, can represent both states at the same time due to quantum superposition. In theory, technologies based on qubits will enable a massive increase in computing speed and capacity for certain types of calculations.

A variety of systems, based on materials ranging from diamond to gallium arsenide, are being explored as platforms for creating and manipulating qubits. Bilayer (two layers of graphene, which is a two-dimensional arrangement of carbon atoms in a honeycomb lattice) is an attractive material because it is easy to produce and work with, and quantum dots in bilayer graphene have desirable properties.

"These quantum dots are an emergent and promising platform for quantum information technology because of their suppressed spin decoherence, controllable quantum degrees of freedom, and tunability with external control voltages," Velasco said.

Understanding the nature of the quantum dot wave function in bilayer graphene is important because this basic property determines several relevant features for quantum information processing, such as the electron energy spectrum, the interactions between electrons, and the coupling of electrons to their environment.

Velasco's team used a method he had developed previously to create quantum dots in monolayer graphene using a scanning tunneling microscope (STM). With the graphene resting on an insulating hexagonal boron nitride crystal, a large voltage applied with the STM tip creates charges in the boron nitride that serve to electrostatically confine electrons in the bilayer graphene.

"The creates a corral, like an invisible electric fence, that traps the electrons in the quantum dot," Velasco explained.

The researchers then used the scanning tunneling microscope to image the electronic states inside and outside of the corral. In contrast to , the resulting images showed a broken , with three peaks instead of the expected .

"We see circularly symmetric rings in monolayer graphene, but in bilayer graphene the quantum dot states have a three-fold symmetry," Velasco said. "The peaks represent sites of high amplitude in the wave function. Electrons have a dual wave-particle nature, and we are visualizing the wave properties of the electron in the quantum dot."

This work provides crucial information, such as the energy spectrum of the electrons, needed to develop quantum devices based on this system. "It is advancing the fundamental understanding of the system and its potential for ," Velasco said. "It's a missing piece of the puzzle, and taken together with the work of others, I think we're moving toward making this a useful system."

Explore further

Bilayer graphene double quantum dots tune in for single-electron control
More information: Zhehao Ge et al, Visualization and Manipulation of Bilayer Graphene Quantum Dots with Broken Rotational Symmetry and Nontrivial Topology, Nano Letters (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.0c03453
Journal information: Nano Letters

Provided by University of California - Santa Cruz
Citation: Direct visualization of quantum dots reveals shape of quantum wave function (2020, November 24) retrieved 24 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-visualization-quantum-dots-reveals-function.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Differences between peak dose and peak dose rate

5 hours ago

Static potential accelerator question

Nov 21, 2020

Fundamental fields and vacuum energy

Nov 18, 2020

Belle II collisions in 2020

Nov 13, 2020

What are some example Feynman diagrams in Yang-Mills theory?

Nov 12, 2020

Why don’t two protons bind together?

Nov 11, 2020

More from High Energy, Nuclear, Particle Physics

User comments