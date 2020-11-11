November 11, 2020

Thousands flee as yet another typhoon menaces Philippines

Rescuers help residents from a vehicle during the evacuation in Legazpi City, Albay province
Rescuers help residents from a vehicle during the evacuation in Legazpi City, Albay province

Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes in storm-battered parts of the Philippines Wednesday as the third typhoon in as many weeks barrelled towards the country.

Vamco was expected to graze Catanduanes Island—which was devastated by Typhoon Goni less than two weeks ago—before making landfall on the most populous island of Luzon later Wednesday or early Thursday.

Destructive winds and torrential rain were expected in parts of central and southern Luzon, the state said.

About 50,000 people living in the typhoon's path would be ordered to leave their homes, said regional Civil Defense spokesman Gremil Alexis Naz.

The Bicol region, which Vamco will cross as it heads towards Manila, is still reeling from deadly typhoons Molave and Goni, which killed dozens of people and left thousands of families homeless.

Swathes of the region remain without power and with only limited or no after Goni—the most powerful typhoon this year—toppled , destroyed houses and flooded roads.

Pre-emptive evacuations of around 400,000 people were credited with saving many lives.

Evacuation efforts on Catanduanes have been complicated this time, however, after Goni destroyed some of its .

  • Winds batter Legazpi City, Albay province
    Winds batter Legazpi City, Albay province
  • Residents shelter in a classroom used as an evacuation centre in Camalig, Albay province
    Residents shelter in a classroom used as an evacuation centre in Camalig, Albay province

"It's like we are on one percent recovery and then ... Ulysses (the Philippine name for Vamco) is coming," Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua told local broadcaster ABS-CBN.

"I hope that people will never get tired of helping us."

Vamco's winds could reach a peak intensity of 130-155 kilometres (80-95 miles) per hour before it makes landfall, the weather forecaster said.

The typhoon was expected to dump heavy rain in Manila and nearby provinces as it sweeps across the already-sodden country.

The weather service also warned of flooding, landslides and several metres high along parts of the east coast and in the capital.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure, keeping millions of people perennially poor.

Explore further

20 dead after Typhoon Goni batters Philippines

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Thousands flee as yet another typhoon menaces Philippines (2020, November 11) retrieved 11 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-thousands-typhoon-menaces-philippines.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mw7.0 Greek islands off the coast of western Turkey

Nov 05, 2020

Meridional Heat Transfer - Ocean and Atmosphere

Nov 02, 2020

Today's Climate Change and the Permian-Triassic Boundary

Oct 31, 2020

Question about world average temperatures 1880- early 20th century

Oct 28, 2020

M 5.6 - 10 km WSW of Hafnarfjörður, Iceland

Oct 24, 2020

Mw 7.5 South of Alaskan Peninsula

Oct 20, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments