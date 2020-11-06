November 6, 2020

Sol 2931: Mars Hand Lens Imager instrument acquires image

by NASA

Sol 2931: Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI)
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity acquired this image using its Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm, on November 3, 2020, Sol 2931 of the Mars Science Laboratory Mission, at 15:21:13 UTC.

When this image was obtained, the focus motor count position was 13014. This number indicates the internal position of the MAHLI at the time the image was acquired. This count also tells whether the dust cover was open or closed. Values between 0 and 6000 mean the dust cover was closed; between 12500 and 16000 occur when the cover is open. For close-up images, the motor count can in some cases be used to estimate the distance between the MAHLI lens and target. For example, in-focus images obtained with the open for which the lens was 2.5 cm from the target have a motor count near 15270. If the lens is 5 cm from the target, the count is near 14360; if 7 cm, 13980; 10 cm, 13635; 15 cm, 13325; 20 cm, 13155; 25 cm, 13050; 30 cm, 12970. These correspond to image scales, in micrometers per pixel, of about 16, 25, 32, 42, 60, 77, 95, and 113.

Most images acquired by MAHLI in daylight use the sun as an illumination source. However, in some cases, MAHLI's two groups of white light LEDs and one group of longwave ultraviolet (UV) LEDs might be used to illuminate targets. When Curiosity acquired this image, the group 1 white light LEDs were off, the group 2 white light LEDs were off, and the ultraviolet (UV) LEDS were off.

Explore further

Curiosity Mars rover takes a new selfie before record climb
Provided by NASA
Citation: Sol 2931: Mars Hand Lens Imager instrument acquires image (2020, November 6) retrieved 6 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-sol-mars-lens-imager-instrument.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Fast Radio Bursts (FBR) detected in our own Galaxy

23 hours ago

Fermi's non-paradox?

Nov 04, 2020

NASA discovers water on the moon!

Nov 04, 2020

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Nov 04, 2020

Average of the power spectrum of Poisson noise

Nov 02, 2020

Fourier Series and Cepheid Variables

Nov 02, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments