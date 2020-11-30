November 30, 2020

Recycled concrete could be a sustainable way to keep rubble out of landfills

by University of British Columbia

Shahria Alam, co-director of UBC's Green Construction Research and Training Centre and the lead investigator of the study. Credit: UBC Okanagan

Results of a new five-year study of recycled concrete show that it performs as well, and in several cases even better, than conventional concrete.

Researchers at UBC Okanagan's School of Engineering conducted side-by-side comparisons of recycled and conventional concrete within two common applications—a building foundation and a municipal sidewalk. They found that the recycled concrete had comparable strength and durability after five years of being in service.

"We live in a world where we are constantly in search of sustainable solutions that remove waste from our landfills," says Shahria Alam, co-director of UBC's Green Construction Research and Training Centre and the lead investigator of the study. "A number of countries around the world have already standardized the use of recycled concrete in structural applications, and we hope our findings will help Canada follow suit."

Waste materials from construction and demolition contribute up to 40 percent of the world's waste, according to Alam, and in Canada, that amounts to nine million tons per year.

The researchers tested the and durability of recycled concrete compared with conventional concrete.

Concrete is typically composed of fine or coarse aggregate that is bonded together with an adhesive paste. The recycled concrete replaces the natural aggregate for producing new concrete.

"The composition of the recycled concrete gives that product additional flexibility and adaptability," says Alam. "Typically, recycled concrete can be used in retaining walls, roads and sidewalks, but we are seeing a shift towards its increased use in structures."

Within the findings, the researchers discovered that the long-term performance of recycled concrete adequately compared to its conventional form, and experienced no issues over the five years of the study. In fact, the recycled concrete had a higher rate of compressive strength after 28 days of curing while maintaining a greater or equal during the period of the research.

The researchers suggest the recycled concrete can be a 100 percent substitute for non-structural applications.

"As innovations continue in the composition of , we can envision a time in the future where recycle concrete can be a substitute within more structural applications as well."

More information: Humera Ahmed et al, Recycled aggregate concrete from large-scale production to sustainable field application, Construction and Building Materials (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.conbuildmat.2020.119979
Provided by University of British Columbia
