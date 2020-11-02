November 2, 2020

New study shows political commitment increasingly important for CEOs

by ESMT Berlin

New study shows political commitment increasingly important for CEOs
Credit: ESMT Berlin

Political and social engagement is a relevant topic for European business leaders. CEOs are increasingly making public statements on political issues in order to make a positive contribution to socially relevant topics. These are the findings of a recent study conducted by ESMT Master's in Management graduate Christoph Cewe in cooperation with United Europe e.V. The study surveyed 40 leaders of large European companies. Of those surveyed, 77.5 per cent believe that managing directors should take a stand on political issues, and 62.5 per cent state that they are also (very) likely to express themselves in sociopolitical terms. The most frequently reported motives for taking a public stance are to contribute to society (78 %) and to express corporate values (72 %).

The study entitled "The political CEO: Rationales behind CEO sociopolitical activism" explores the question of how and why CEOs and managing directors of European companies increasingly take a public stance on political and social issues that have no direct connection to their core business. Examples are , immigration policy and the unconditional basic income.

"The results of the study show that managing directors express themselves publicly, primarily on political issues, so that they can use their influence to make a positive contribution on socially relevant topics. Personal motives and potential advantages for shareholders do not play a greater role," says Christoph Cewe. "European CEOs want to add value to the substantive discourse with their public statement, but do not want to take a party-political stance. Thus, ecological, economic and are identified as the most suitable topics for public comment. Less than one in ten of the CEOs surveyed stated that it is appropriate to take a party political stance in public.

Leonhard Birnbaum, member of the board of management of E.ON SE, Günther H. Oettinger, former EU commissioner and president of United Europe e.V., and Jörg Rocholl, president of ESMT, engaged in an intensive exchange on the study "The Political CEO" on Monday, October 26. "At United Europe we support business leaders who are committed to the European idea. For many European CEOs, political commitment is a relevant topic, but CEOs do not bear political responsibility. They must be able to maintain a balance between business competence, public credibility, and an understandable interest in social processes," says Günther H. Oettinger.

Jörg Rocholl adds, "Authenticity and competence are the most important prerequisites for a public statement by managing directors. Lack of credibility can have immediate negative consequences, not only for the CEO personally, but for the entire company." The discussion was moderated by Ulrike Guérot, professor for European politics and democracy research at the Danube University Krems.

More information: Christoph Crewe: The political CEO: Rationales behind CEO sociopolitical activism. A thesis submitted in partial fulfillment of the requirements
for the degree of Master's in Management at ESMT European School of Management and Technology, Berlin. Berlin, 2020. esmt.berlin/sites/main/files/2 … _ThePoliticalCEO.pdf

Provided by ESMT Berlin

Citation: New study shows political commitment increasingly important for CEOs (2020, November 2) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-political-commitment-increasingly-important-ceos.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study: US presidents play surprising role in driving corporate social responsibility
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

4 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

10 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

17 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

17 hours ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (1)