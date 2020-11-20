November 20, 2020

Researchers acquire high-Curie-temperature layered metal halide ferroelectrics via cage-confined ethylamine rotators

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers acquire high-Tc layered metal halide ferroelectrics via cage-confined ethylamine rotators
Schematic illustration of the strategy. Credit: Prof. LUO Junhua's group

Two-dimensional (2-D) organic inorganic hybrid perovskite (OIHP) ferroelectrics have attracted much attention due to the combination of spontaneous polarization and excellent semiconducting properties. Nevertheless, how to effectively tune the Curie temperature (Tc) remains an obstacle to their further development.

The confinement effect, which has shown great success in the molecular dynamics control of guest molecular in some , provides new insights into the Tc-tuning of OIHP ferroelectrics.

In a study published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition, a research group led by Prof. Luo Junhua from the Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter (FJIRSM) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences obtained bilayered and trilayered 2-D OIHP ferroelectrics by incorporating large-size ethylammonium (EA) molecules as cage-confined rotators.

The researchers found that the trilayered compound exhibited a Tc up to 370 K, about 44 K higher than that of bilayered compound (326 K).

Structural and suggested that the improvement of Tc was due to the higher phase transition energy barrier arising from the increased cage-confinement effect with increased lead bromide layer thickness.

This study suggests that EA is an effective cage-confined rotator to rationally design 2-D OIHP ferroelectrics, and provides a way to effectively tune the Tc of 2-D OIHP ferroelectrics.

Explore further

Remote sensing: Bulk photovoltaic effect exploited in 2-D trilayered hybrid ferroelectric
More information: Yu Peng et al. Acquiring High‐Tc Layered Metal Halide Ferroelectrics via Cage‐Confined Ethylamine Rotators, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2020). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202011270
Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers acquire high-Curie-temperature layered metal halide ferroelectrics via cage-confined ethylamine rotators (2020, November 20) retrieved 20 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-high-curie-temperature-layered-metal-halide-ferroelectrics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

List of H20 breakdown substances

Nov 18, 2020

Explanation of the spectrochemical series of transition metal ions

Nov 13, 2020

Question: How to remove capric acid (caprate) from estrenes?

Nov 13, 2020

Diffusion Coefficient still doesn't make sense in air at STP

Nov 11, 2020

Steric inhibition of resonance

Nov 06, 2020

Doubt related to Drago's rule

Nov 06, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments