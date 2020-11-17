November 17, 2020

European space rocket launch fails minutes after takeoff

A European space rocket failed minutes after taking off with the loss of both satellites it was carrying, its operator said Tuesday.

The Vega light launcher, which would have placed Spain's first satellite into orbit, malfunctioned roughly eight minutes after launching from a in Kourou, French Guiana.

Having taken off at around 11 pm local time (0200 GMT) the launcher slowed before it encountered an unidentified "anomaly," said Arianespace, the company overseeing the .

"The mission is lost," CEO Stephane Israel said in a livestream to track the rocket.

It is unclear what caused the failure, but Arianespace said they were working to determine what went wrong.

Vega was supposed to place two satellites—both of which were lost during the mission—around 700 kilometres (435 miles) from Earth.

The mission would have launched Spain's first Earth observation satellite for the European Space Agency (ESA).

It would also have placed into orbit Taranis, a French satellite that would have observed extremely bright electrical phenomena in the planet's .

The launch's failure is the second in as many years.

Explore further

Vega rocket fails after takeoff in French Guiana

© 2020 AFP

Citation: European space rocket launch fails minutes after takeoff (2020, November 17) retrieved 17 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-european-space-rocket-minutes-takeoff.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Did the Big Bang follow multiple bangs? How did matter come to collide?

5 hours ago

Pair Instability Supernovae & Electron Capture Supernovae

6 hours ago

Earth's Hubble velocity and measuring Hubble at large distances

7 hours ago

What causes orbits to be inclined?

8 hours ago

Trying to understand the differences between distant & local galaxies

11 hours ago

Help in explaining a question on gravity

11 hours ago

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments