November 27, 2020

China to end all waste imports on Jan 1

China for years has been the world's largest importer of garbage—but as of 2021 it will end waste imports, according to Xinhua
China for years has been the world's largest importer of garbage—but as of 2021 it will end waste imports, according to Xinhua

China will ban all waste imports from January 1, 2021, state media reported Friday, marking the culmination of a three-year phase-out of accepting overseas junk.

Since the 1980s the country has imported solid waste, which local companies would clean, crush and transform into for industrialists.

For years it has been the world's largest importer of rubbish, often leading to pollution when the materials cannot be recycled or disposed of properly.

Hoping to no longer be the world's rubbish bin, the government started to close China's doors to foreign waste in January 2018, causing backlogs of garbage in the exporting countries.

Since then, it has gradually banned imports of different types of plastics, car parts, paper, textiles, and scrap steel or wood.

And from January 1 the ban will cover all kinds of waste, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Xinhua, citing a notice from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the Ministry of Commerce, and the General Administration of Customs, said that the dumping, stacking and disposal of waste products from overseas would also be banned from the first day of next year.

The agency said China's imports stood at 13.48 million tonnes last year—down from 22.63 million tonnes in 2018—and that figure for the first 10 months of this year was down 42.7 percent year on year.

Explore further

China expands ban on waste imports

© 2020 AFP

Citation: China to end all waste imports on Jan 1 (2020, November 27) retrieved 27 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-china-imports-jan.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

5G and future 6G terahertz absorbed by water vapour = heating?

Nov 24, 2020

Mw7.0 Greek islands off the coast of western Turkey

Nov 05, 2020

Meridional Heat Transfer - Ocean and Atmosphere

Nov 02, 2020

Today's Climate Change and the Permian-Triassic Boundary

Oct 31, 2020

Question about world average temperatures 1880- early 20th century

Oct 28, 2020

M 5.6 - 10 km WSW of Hafnarfjörður, Iceland

Oct 24, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments