November 3, 2020

Biologists shed light on mystery of how microbes evolve and affect hosts

by University of Toronto

Biologists shed light on mystery of how microbes evolve and affect hosts
Specimens of the clover-like Medicago truncatula plant were each given an initial mixture of two strains of the nitrogen-fixing bacteria Ensifer meliloti to learn what happens to microbes when paired with the same host across multiple generations. Credit: Bill Cole

The era of COVID-19 and the need to constantly wash one's hands and sanitize things have brought microbes to new levels of scrutiny, particularly for their impact on an individual's health.

While associations between and their hosts, from the beneficial—think probiotics in yogurt—to the harmful—such as with viruses spread by touch—have long been known, little is known about how microbes evolve and how their evolution affects the health of their hosts.

Now, researchers at the University of Toronto and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have found that as microbes evolve and adapt to their unique hosts, they become less beneficial to hosts of other genotypes.

The findings suggest that there is probably not one universally healthy microbiome. Rather, transplanted microbes might need time to adapt to a new before they bring benefits.

"There is this prevailing idea that the 'survival of the fittest' means that individuals should reap the benefits others have to offer without reciprocating," says Megan Frederickson, associate professor in the Department of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology at the University of Toronto, and senior author of a study published in Science. "We found that over time, microbes became better adapted to their hosts through the evolution of more, rather than less, cooperation."

The researchers, led by Frederickson and lead author Rebecca Batstone, a graduate of Frederickson's lab and now a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, set out to learn what happens to microbes when paired with the same host across multiple generations of that host.

Biologists shed light on mystery of how microbes evolve and affect hosts
Specimens of the clover-like Medicago truncatula plant were each given an initial mixture of two strains of the nitrogen-fixing bacteria Ensifer meliloti to learn what happens to microbes when paired with the same host across multiple generations. Credit: Bill Cole

Their first step was to grow several hundred specimens of the clover-like Medicago truncatula plant in a greenhouse, giving each an initial mixture of two strains of the nitrogen-fixing bacteria Ensifer meliloti. Subsequently, they re-planted new seeds into the same pots, and repeated the process for a total of five plant generations.

After a year in the greenhouse, the researchers grew a new batch of , and tested the evolved microbes on them, mixing and matching different evolved microbes and different hosts. They compared how well the plants grew and how many associations they formed when they were given the original or evolved microbes, and when they were given microbes that evolved on different hosts.

Finally, the researchers sequenced the entire genomes of original and evolved microbes to see how they differed genetically.

"When we put microbes from the beginning and the end of the experiment back onto hosts, we found they did best with the same hosts they evolved on, suggesting they adapted to their local host," said Batstone. "The derived microbes were more beneficial when they shared an evolutionary history with their host."

The researchers say the finding suggests that evolution might favour cooperation and that scientists might be able to use experimental evolution in a laboratory setting to make microbes that provide more benefits to their hosts.

"When plants or even animals arrive in new environments, perhaps as invasive species or because they are responding to a changing climate, the microbes they encounter may be initially poor partners. But these microbes might rapidly adapt and develop a more ," said Frederickson.

Explore further

CRISPR-induced immune diversification in host-virus populations
More information: Rebecca T. Batstone et al, Experimental evolution makes microbes more cooperative with their local host genotype, Science (2020). DOI: 10.1126/science.abb7222
Journal information: Science

Provided by University of Toronto
Citation: Biologists shed light on mystery of how microbes evolve and affect hosts (2020, November 3) retrieved 3 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-biologists-mystery-microbes-evolve-affect.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
24 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Role of the inflammatory markers and distinguishing them

19 hours ago

What makes it so hard to find a cure for the Corona virus?

Nov 01, 2020

Question on initial viral load and disease progression of Covid-19

Nov 01, 2020

A Health check App sensitive to asymptomatic COVID may be in the works

Oct 31, 2020

Blood volume calculation

Oct 30, 2020

Could this year's flu season be used to determine the effectiveness of virus masks?

Oct 29, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments