November 30, 2020

Biodiesel made from discarded cardboard boxes

by National Research Council of Science & Technology

Biodiesel made from discarded cardboard boxes
Conceptual diagram for producing biofuels using microorganisms as raw materials for wood-based biomass. Credit: Korea Institue of Science and Technology(KIST)

Automobile exhaust emitted by fossil-fuel-based vehicles, especially those operating on diesel, is known to be a major source of fine dust and greenhouse gases. Using biodiesel instead of diesel is an effective way of coping with climate change caused by greenhouse gases while reducing fine dust emission. However, the current method of producing biodiesel by chemically processing vegetable oil or waste cooking oil-such as palm or soybean oil-is limited because of the unreliable availability of raw materials.

Therefore, there is an active effort to develop biofuels by converting generated as a by-product of farming or logging, instead of consuming raw materials derived from food crops. Lignocellulosic biomass is an economical and sustainable raw material that can be converted to eco-friendly motor fuel through microbial metabolism.

Dr. Sun-Mi Lee and her team at the Clean Energy Research Center of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) have announced that they have developed a novel microorganism capable of producing biodiesel precursors from lignocellulosic biomass such as discarded agricultural by-products, waste paper, and cardboard boxes. This microorganism has achieved the product yield twice of what was obtainable from its predecessors.

This novel microorganism can produce biodiesel precursors during the process of metabolizing sugars contained in the lignocellulosic biomass that it feeds on. The sugar contained in lignocellulosic biomass is generally composed of 65-70% glucose and 30-35% xylose. While that exist in nature are effective in producing diesel precursors by metabolizing glucose, they do not feed on xylose, thus limiting the yield of the raw materials.

Biodiesel made from discarded cardboard boxes
Xyloxic metabolic pathways introduced in diesel raw material production strains. Credit: Korea Institue of Science and Technology (KIST)

To solve this problem, the KIST research team developed a new microorganism that can produce diesel precursors by effectively metabolizing xylose as well as glucose. In particular, the metabolic pathway of the microorganism was redesigned using genetic scissors to prevent interference with the supply of coenzymes essential for producing diesel precursors. The ability to metabolize xylose was improved by effectively controlling the process of evolution in a laboratory, for instance, by selecting and cultivating only those microorganisms that delivered excellent performance.

This confirmed the possibility of producing diesel precursors using all sugar components including xylose from lignocellulosic biomass, and the product yield was almost doubled, compared to that obtained in previous studies which employed having unresolved coenzyme issues.

"Biodiesel is an effective alternative fuel that can reduce greenhouse gas and fine dust emissions without restricting the operation of existing -fueled vehicles, and we developed a core technology that can improve the economic efficiency of biodiesel production," said Dr. Sun-Mi Lee of KIST. "At a time like this, when we feel climate change in our bones due to frequent typhoons and severe weather phenomena, expanded supply of biofuels that help us cope with most quickly and effectively will facilitate the expansion of related industries and the development of technology."

Explore further

Light energy and biomass can be converted to diesel fuel and hydrogen
More information: Sang Do Yook et al, High‐yield lipid production from lignocellulosic biomass using engineered xylose‐utilizing Yarrowia lipolytica, GCB Bioenergy (2020). DOI: 10.1111/gcbb.12699
Journal information: GCB Bioenergy

Provided by National Research Council of Science & Technology
Citation: Biodiesel made from discarded cardboard boxes (2020, November 30) retrieved 30 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-biodiesel-discarded-cardboard.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is empenthrin much safer than 1-4 dicholorobenzene? (used in mothballs)

Nov 28, 2020

Swimming pool chemistry

Nov 27, 2020

List of H20 breakdown substances

Nov 26, 2020

Does white vinegar really neutralize airborne odors and not just mask them?

Nov 25, 2020

Steric inhibition of resonance

Nov 22, 2020

Explanation of the spectrochemical series of transition metal ions

Nov 13, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments