October 27, 2020

Video: Using dragonflies to measure mercury pollution

by Dartmouth College

dragonfly
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A citizen science program that began over a decade ago found that dragonflies can be used to measure mercury pollution. Research Professor Celia Chen, director of Dartmouth's Toxic Metals Superfund Research Program, explains the national research effort, which grew out of a Dartmouth-affiliated regional project to collect dragonfly larvae.

"It's an important possible way for us to determine whether national and international policies on controlling are effective," says Chen. "The as a "biosentinel" or bioindicator may be a very useful method for determining change across the landscape as well as change through time."

Credit: Chris Johnson

Provided by Dartmouth College

Citation: Video: Using dragonflies to measure mercury pollution (2020, October 27) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-video-dragonflies-mercury-pollution.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Dragonflies reveal mercury pollution levels across US national parks
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)